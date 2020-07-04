Apartment List
Last updated July 4 2020

13 Apartments for rent in Huntington, WV with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Huntington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

Guyandotte
215 37th St A
215 37th Street, Huntington, WV
3 Bedrooms
$639
$639 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 309532 215 37th St Huntington WV 25702 1200 sq feet.

1324 5th Ave 2
1324 5th Avenue, Huntington, WV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$825
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 MARSHALL University Area - Property Id: 235312 Three bedroom apartment two blocks from MARSHALL University. Free Off street parking. Landlord pays water, sewer and garbage collection. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

Enslow Park
1325 Mallory Court
1325 Mallory Court, Huntington, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
1215 sqft
Newly Remodeled Home Close to Ritter Park - Newly remodeled three bedroom could be four bedroom home with two full baths. Large family room in completed basement. Laundry room and garage.

Enslow Park
1429 Stewart Avenue
1429 Stewart Avenue, Huntington, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2116 sqft
Fully Updated Home Near Cabell Huntington Hospital - Fully updated three bedroom one and half bath home close to Cabell Huntington Hospital. Home features fully equipped stainless steel kitchen with new cabinets and large island.

1431 3rd Ave
1431 3rd Ave, Huntington, WV
1 Bedroom
$450
1BR $450 on MU campus - Property Id: 272144 1BR $450 tenant pays electric/water, $450 deposit, off street parking, laundry room, 1 block from MU campus, 3045296264 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Southside
1024 8th Street 2
1024 8th Street, Huntington, WV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 LaSalle Apartments - Property Id: 76015 Huge two bedroom apartment with bonus room that can be used as a third bedroom.

1429 3rd Ave 11
1429 3rd Avenue, Huntington, WV
3 Bedrooms
$600
3BR $600 Marshall Campus 1 block away - Property Id: 293728 3BR $600 tenant pays electric/water, $600 deposit, washer/dryer in apartment, off street parking, 1 Block from Marshall Campus, sorry no pets, no smoking 304-529-6264 Apply at TurboTenant:

411 Hal Greer Blvd
411 Hal Greer Boulevard, Huntington, WV
2 Bedrooms
$495
2BR $495 on MU campus - Property Id: 272140 2BR $495, on MU campus, tenant pays electric/water, off street parking, laundry, 304-529-6264 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Highlawn
2520 1st ave - 1
2520 1st Avenue, Huntington, WV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
1700 sqft
Large 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with lots of living space. Off street parking available. Pictures coming soon!

Highlawn
2489 1st avenue - 109 A
2489 1st Avenue, Huntington, WV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1334 sqft
Wexford Condos - Large two bedroom, one bathroom unit. Kitchen and bathroom include beautiful ceramic tile flooring. Washer and dryer is included in the unit. Fully equipped kitchen includes a dishwasher and garbage disposal.
Results within 5 miles of Huntington

Barboursville
3555 Us Route 60 East
3555 US Route 60 E, Cabell County, WV
1 Bedroom
$705
680 sqft
*Gated Community *Newly Renovated Kitchens with Stainless Steel Appliances *Keyless Entry System with Intercoms *24 Hour, On-Site Fitness Center *24 Hour Emergency Hotline *On-Site Resident Manager and Maintenance *Friendly and Attentive Maintenance

Barboursville
825 Nash Street Apartment #2
825 Nash Street, Barboursville, WV
2 Bedrooms
$600
825 Nash Street - Nash Street Apartments Apartment #2 Available 07/31/20 2 Bedroom Barboursville Townhome - Two bedroom one bath townhome in the city of Barboursville. Clean and neat townhome has assigned parking and is close to all amenities.

Barboursville
600 Huddleston Avenue - 6
600 Huddleston Avenue, Barboursville, WV
2 Bedrooms
$845
850 sqft
These townhouses were completely remodeled in early 2020. They feature 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The kitchens feature granite countertops, new refrigerators, new microwaves, and new stoves/ovens.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Huntington, WV

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Huntington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

