Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:00 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Dunbar, WV with balconies

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
3 Units Available
Roxalana Hills Apartments
700 Roxalana Hills Dr, Dunbar, WV
1 Bedroom
$834
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
916 sqft
Designed for those who live an active lifestyle, this community is rich in fitness amenities. Units are available furnished or unfurnished, with features such as garbage disposals, central air conditioning, and private patios or balconies.
Results within 1 mile of Dunbar

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
4322 Blackwell Street
4322 Blackwell Street, South Charleston, WV
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath home on a corner lot with spacious living room, appliance filled kitchen and basement for plenty of storage. Home offers new carpet, beautiful back deck and carport. Visit www.wvrentals.biz to apply online.
Results within 5 miles of Dunbar

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
5168 Russet Drive
5168 Russet Drive, Cross Lanes, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Cross Lanes three bedroom - Three bedroom, one and a half bath home sits on five acres in Cross Lanes. Recent updates include kitchen, baths, flooring, windows, doors, and paint.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1621 Kenwood Road
1621 Kenwood Road, Kanawha County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Rural setting, but very close to downtown Charleston and Southridge shopping/entertainment as well as interstate (less than 15 mins away for each). Cozy home on a dead end, quiet road. Newly renovated with new appliances, HVAC, and windows.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
South Hills
1011 A Pine Road
1011 A Pine Rd, Charleston, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
South Hills, Bridge road community location, Completely remodeled duplex, 2br, 1 bath, granite counter-tops, gas fireplace, off street parking, back deck, heart of town, walking distance to shops and restaurants.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
West Side
615 Grant Avenue
615 Grant Street, Charleston, WV
2 Bedrooms
$795
794 sqft
615 Grant Avenue Available 07/22/20 Two Bedroom Updated Home in Charleston - Charming Renovated Home with new Kitchen and Deck. This is beautiful home in Charleston's Luna Park historic district featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 bath.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
2706 Forrestal Avenue - 2706
2706 Forrestal Avenue, St. Albans, WV
2 Bedrooms
$595
700 sqft
Newly updated 2 bed 1 bath apartment in Saint Albans. Freashly shampooed carpet, vinyl kitchen flooring and freshly painted. Features has a nice covered front porch with storm doors and smalll storage shed in back yard. Flat yard.
Results within 10 miles of Dunbar

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1805 Whitney St
1805 Whitney St, Charleston, WV
2 Bedrooms
$725
925 sqft
2 Bedroom House with central heat and air, decks, westmoreland area

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Charleston
1314 Elmwood Drive
1314 Elmwood Avenue, Charleston, WV
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Move In Ready Townhouse Only Blocks Away From Power Park, Clay Center And CAMC. Open Kitchen, Private Deck

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
595 South Ruffner Road - B Downstairs
595 South Ruffner Road, Charleston, WV
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
Very nice ground floor apartment
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Dunbar, WV

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Dunbar renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

