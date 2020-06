Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Your chance to rent a truly GORGEOUS historical home in Morgantown: hardwood floors, custom window coverings, fireplace, custom closets. 2 Br, 1 custom bath w/walk in tiled shower. Large eat-in kitchen, living room, formal dining rm. Plenty of parking. Seconds from shopping, 5 min. to downtown, lake, and both campuses. You won't believe this gem is a rental: So much detail & charm with room to entertain. Local landlord keeps beautifully updated. CREDIT CHECK REQUIRED. +Electric & Gas.