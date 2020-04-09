4317 STEWART AVENUE

Amenities

parking extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities parking

3,552 square feet of retail/service/flex space with loading dock. Space offers excellent visibility from Stewart Avenue and Highway 29 near car dealership, retail, and medical campuses. Approx 1,560 square feet of warehouse space with loading dock, 2 restrooms and an office along with approx. 2,000 square feet of showroom with display windows. Property offers good visibility from Highway 29, a fresh facade, outside storage potential, ample parking, and good signage availability. Space is recently vacant and ready for a long term tenant.