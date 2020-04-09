All apartments in Wausau
Find more places like 4317 STEWART AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wausau, WI
/
4317 STEWART AVENUE
Last updated April 9 2020 at 5:26 AM

4317 STEWART AVENUE

4317 Stewart Avenue · (715) 297-0830
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4317 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, WI 54401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
parking
3,552 square feet of retail/service/flex space with loading dock. Space offers excellent visibility from Stewart Avenue and Highway 29 near car dealership, retail, and medical campuses. Approx 1,560 square feet of warehouse space with loading dock, 2 restrooms and an office along with approx. 2,000 square feet of showroom with display windows. Property offers good visibility from Highway 29, a fresh facade, outside storage potential, ample parking, and good signage availability. Space is recently vacant and ready for a long term tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4317 STEWART AVENUE have any available units?
4317 STEWART AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wausau, WI.
Is 4317 STEWART AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4317 STEWART AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4317 STEWART AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4317 STEWART AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wausau.
Does 4317 STEWART AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4317 STEWART AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 4317 STEWART AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4317 STEWART AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4317 STEWART AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4317 STEWART AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4317 STEWART AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4317 STEWART AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4317 STEWART AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4317 STEWART AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4317 STEWART AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4317 STEWART AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4317 STEWART AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stevens Point, WI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity