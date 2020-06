Amenities

parking conference room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities conference room parking

"For Lease" a 4,200 square foot retail space for only $3700 per month gross lease. NNN Costs of $3.50 psf being $1225 per month for a total of $4925/month. Reception area, conference room, private side entry. Nearly a dozen private offices, kitchen area, plenty of storage. Large common parking lot. High visibility area with sizable traffic count in same building as Sears, Dollar General, and Save a Lot grocery. Tenant to pay all utilities. Looking for 3-5 year term. A great value.