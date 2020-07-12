Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:43 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Oshkosh, WI with parking

11 Apartments for rent in Oshkosh, WI with parking

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1114 FILLMORE AVENUE
1114 Fillmore Avenue, Oshkosh, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1114 FILLMORE AVENUE Available 08/01/20 - Three bedroom townhouse on the water Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer all provided Two full bathrooms Central air Gas fireplace Screen porch overlooking the river Attached garage

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
522 High Ave
522 High Avenue, Oshkosh, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
1144 sqft
4 Bdrm House - 4 bedroom house,1.5 bathrooms, full basement w/washer & dryer hookups, covered front porch AND a 2 car detached garage. Rent is $1,125.00/No utilities included, BOTH dogs & cats are welcome for an additional fee per month.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
735 Wisconsin St
735 Wisconsin Street, Oshkosh, WI
3 Bedrooms
$825
1040 sqft
3 Bedroom Home - 3 bdrm home, rent $825/NO utilities included, updates throughout, full basement, washer/dryer hookups, nice yard, BOTH cats & dogs welcome for an additional fee per month & off street parking (RLNE2532635)

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
751 Prospect Avenue
751 Prospect Avenue, Oshkosh, WI
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
5 to 6 bedroom unit less then a block from campus. Unit features 2 full bathrooms plus all good size bedrooms. Plenty of off street parking, plus washer dryer hook-ups. To schedule a showing call 920-312-2709 Contact us to schedule a showing.

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
529 Otter Avenue - Upper
529 Otter Avenue, Oshkosh, WI
1 Bedroom
$625
1050 sqft
Basement access. Driveway parking only, assigned. Tenant pays all utilities No Pets. Only a few blocks from the River front, Riverside Park and the Leach Amphitheater.

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
1429 Harrison Street
1429 Harrison Street, Oshkosh, WI
2 Bedrooms
$905
936 sqft
Structure Type: Single Family home. Number of Bedrooms: 2 Number of Bathrooms: 1 Utilities included with rent: None Utilities paid by tenant: All utilities – Water/Gas/Electric. Lawn care and Snow Removal: Tenant responsibility.

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
319 Saratoga Avenue
319 Saratoga Avenue, Oshkosh, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the solitude of renting a clean and quiet single family home! 3 bedroom 1 bath, w/ bonus room to use as you see fit.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
112 S Eagle St
112 South Eagle Street, Oshkosh, WI
1 Bedroom
$575
112 S Eagle St Available 06/01/20 Spacious 1 Bedroom in Oshkosh Close to Hwy 41 - Check Out A Virtual Tour Of The Unit Here!: https://my.matterport.
Results within 10 miles of Oshkosh

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
910 Maple St.
910 Maple St, Neenah, WI
1 Bedroom
$600
1-Bedroom Unit in a Side-by-Side Duplex Near Commercial Street in Neenah - Address: 910 Maple Street, Neenah, WI 54956 Rent: $600 Security Deposit: $600 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Utilities Paid for by Tenant: Electric Utilities Paid by Owner: Gas,

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
504 1/2 Appleton Street
504 1/2 Appleton St, Menasha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$750
784 sqft
504 1/2 Appleton Street Available 10/01/20 504 1/2 Appleton Street - Beautiful three bedroom and one bathroom upper duplex with a large living room. There is a 2 car garage (shared with lower) included with this property. Cats allowed! Two pets max.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
710 E Main St
710 East Main Street, Omro, WI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Fully renovated 1.5 story, 3 bed, 1 bath home. Kitchen features new cabinets, counter tops, range, frig and built in microwave. Large Living and Dining room 1st floor laundry room Sun porch.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Oshkosh, WI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oshkosh apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

