Oshkosh, WI
319 Saratoga Avenue
Last updated April 28 2020 at 5:47 AM

319 Saratoga Avenue

319 Saratoga Avenue · (920) 310-7903
Location

319 Saratoga Avenue, Oshkosh, WI 54901

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Enjoy the solitude of renting a clean and quiet single family home!

3 bedroom 1 bath, w/ bonus room to use as you see fit. Small garage great for storage of outdoor items!

Features/Terms:
- Tenant responsible for: ALL Utilities (heat (gas), electricity, hot water heater, water)
- Refrigerator and stove/range included
- Washer and Dryer Hookups in basement.
- Pet friendly, fees apply.
- Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal
- Shared driveway, but dedicated parking in rear.

We will conduct credit and background checks, income verification, and past landlord references on all applicants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

