319 Saratoga Avenue

Amenities
Enjoy the solitude of renting a clean and quiet single family home!
3 bedroom 1 bath, w/ bonus room to use as you see fit. Small garage great for storage of outdoor items!
Features/Terms:
- Tenant responsible for: ALL Utilities (heat (gas), electricity, hot water heater, water)
- Refrigerator and stove/range included
- Washer and Dryer Hookups in basement.
- Pet friendly, fees apply.
- Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal
- Shared driveway, but dedicated parking in rear.
We will conduct credit and background checks, income verification, and past landlord references on all applicants.