319 Saratoga Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage range oven refrigerator

Enjoy the solitude of renting a clean and quiet single family home!



3 bedroom 1 bath, w/ bonus room to use as you see fit. Small garage great for storage of outdoor items!



Features/Terms:

- Tenant responsible for: ALL Utilities (heat (gas), electricity, hot water heater, water)

- Refrigerator and stove/range included

- Washer and Dryer Hookups in basement.

- Pet friendly, fees apply.

- Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal

- Shared driveway, but dedicated parking in rear.



We will conduct credit and background checks, income verification, and past landlord references on all applicants.