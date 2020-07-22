Apartment List
/
WI
/
neenah
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

16 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Neenah, WI

Finding an apartment in Neenah that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
910 Maple St.
910 Maple St, Neenah, WI
1 Bedroom
$600
1-Bedroom Unit in a Side-by-Side Duplex Near Commercial Street in Neenah - Address: 910 Maple Street, Neenah, WI 54956 Rent: $600 Security Deposit: $600 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Utilities Paid for by Tenant: Electric Utilities Paid by Owner: Gas,
Results within 1 mile of Neenah

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
637 Broad St
637 Broad Street, Menasha, WI
5 Bedrooms
$1,150
1359 sqft
Refurbished Large 5 Bedroom Home Freshly Painted. New flooring. Updated Kitchen and Appliances Large Living Room Formal Dining Room First Floor Laundry 2 First Floor Bedrooms 3 Second Floor bedrooms Full Basement 2.
Results within 5 miles of Neenah

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
504 1/2 Appleton Street
504 1/2 Appleton St, Menasha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$750
784 sqft
504 1/2 Appleton Street Available 10/01/20 504 1/2 Appleton Street - Beautiful three bedroom and one bathroom upper duplex with a large living room. There is a 2 car garage (shared with lower) included with this property. Cats allowed! Two pets max.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1350 Manitowoc Road - Lower
1350 Manitowoc Road, Winnebago County, WI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1750 sqft
A large 1750 sq ft newly updated 3 - 4 Bedroom, 2 bath lower featuring: - Large bedrooms - Open concept kitchen / living room and dining room - 4 car attached garage /workshop - Appliances include: side by side fridge, stove and dishwasher -
Results within 10 miles of Neenah

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
23 Rustic Ct
23 Rustic Court, Appleton, WI
4 Bedrooms
$3,275
3900 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Perfect 4-Bed, Close to Schools, Dog-Friendly Home - Property Id: 319679 Beautiful 4-bed, 2.5 bath home on a quiet cul-de-sac in North Appleton, close to Ferber, Einstein, and North High School. Convenient access to Hwy-41.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
106 W Maes Avenue
106 W Maes Ave, Kimberly, WI
1 Bedroom
$595
624 sqft
106 W Maes Avenue Available 10/01/20 106 W Maes Avenue - This spacious lower apartment has 1 bedroom and 1 full bath, and is located just blocks from downtown Kimberly.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2600 1/2 N Richmond St
2600 1/2 N Richmond St, Appleton, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
This great apartment is awesome for the traveling worker looking for a place to stay while they are in town for a few months.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
702 N Oneida Street
702 North Oneida Street, Appleton, WI
5 Bedrooms
$1,250
1756 sqft
702 N Oneida Street Available 10/01/20 702 N Oneida Street - Spacious 5 bedroom 1.5 bath single family home. This house has a detached 1 car garage. Cats and dogs allowed. 2 pets max. Be sure to follow us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
522 High Ave
522 High Avenue, Oshkosh, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
1144 sqft
4 Bdrm House - 4 bedroom house,1.5 bathrooms, full basement w/washer & dryer hookups, covered front porch AND a 2 car detached garage. Rent is $1,125.00/No utilities included, BOTH dogs & cats are welcome for an additional fee per month.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1119 North Richmond Street
1119 North Richmond Street, Appleton, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1288 sqft
See our video tour at: https://youtu.be/uiJPwFIg3Qc 3 BR 2 BTH single family home close to downtown and I41. This unit features: - Open concept living area. - Rustic hardwood floors throughout. - New cabinets / counter tops. - Dishwasher.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
916 North Durkee Street
916 North Durkee Street, Appleton, WI
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
HUGE updated and clean 5 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath immediately available! Enjoy the quiet of an established neighborhood lined with beautiful maple and pine trees, but still very close to all essential amenities! This is an "upper" unit.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 07:56 AM
1 Unit Available
1403 South Main Street
1403 South Main Street, Oshkosh, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
This unit is completely renovated. Heat and water included.

1 of 35

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
506 Crab Apple Court
506 Crab Apple Court, Outagamie County, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Appleton Furnished Two Bedroom - Property Id: 263605 Two bedroom second floor spacious 1000-square foot apartment provides security and comfort for our travelers. Great neighborhood at the end of a culdesac and close to major stores and Hwy 41.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
628 Otter Avenue
628 Otter Avenue, Oshkosh, WI
2 Bedrooms
$675
UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP!! Make Maplewood Your Home!! Contact Casey at (920) 660-9438 or caseym@nieblerproperties.com - Come see these lovely two-story townhomes located just a few blocks from the Fox River and near Oshkosh's downtown district.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
319 Saratoga Avenue
319 Saratoga Avenue, Oshkosh, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the solitude of renting a clean and quiet single family home! 3 bedroom 1 bath, w/ bonus room to use as you see fit.

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
112 S Eagle St
112 South Eagle Street, Oshkosh, WI
1 Bedroom
$575
112 S Eagle St Available 06/01/20 Spacious 1 Bedroom in Oshkosh Close to Hwy 41 - Check Out A Virtual Tour Of The Unit Here!: https://my.matterport.
City Guide for Neenah, WI

The buildings in Neenah must be inspirational… George Bergstrom, the designer of the Pentagon is from Neenah.

Neenah is a great town with great history. The houses are relatively cheap, and the city’s population is barely over 25,000, so you can get in on the ground floor of this blossoming wonderland. Often referred to as the twin city of Menasha, Neenah has over 10 prominent neighborhoods and it is the 30th biggest neighborhood in Wisconsin. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Neenah, WI

Finding an apartment in Neenah that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Bend, WIDe Pere, WIAshwaubenon, WI
Green Bay, WIAppleton, WI
Oshkosh, WIManitowoc, WI