All apartments in Mauston
Find more places like 122 Maine Street - 204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mauston, WI
/
122 Maine Street - 204
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:01 AM

122 Maine Street - 204

122 Maine Street · (608) 356-5050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

122 Maine Street, Mauston, WI 53948

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 3

$605

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Located close to Downtown Mauston to easily access schools, shopping, and restaurants. Transformed from the previous hospital building, these units offer a unique layout throughout.
Located near Downtown Mauston, just 20 minutes from Camp Douglas and Wisconsin Dells. Transformed from the previous hospital building, these units offer a unique layout throughout. Sorry no dogs. To fill out an application please visit our website at remsmbe.com

Conveniently Offering:
Affordable pricing, air conditioning, on-site coin-operated laundry and off-street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Maine Street - 204 have any available units?
122 Maine Street - 204 has a unit available for $605 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 122 Maine Street - 204 have?
Some of 122 Maine Street - 204's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Maine Street - 204 currently offering any rent specials?
122 Maine Street - 204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Maine Street - 204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 122 Maine Street - 204 is pet friendly.
Does 122 Maine Street - 204 offer parking?
Yes, 122 Maine Street - 204 does offer parking.
Does 122 Maine Street - 204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Maine Street - 204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Maine Street - 204 have a pool?
No, 122 Maine Street - 204 does not have a pool.
Does 122 Maine Street - 204 have accessible units?
No, 122 Maine Street - 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Maine Street - 204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Maine Street - 204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Maine Street - 204 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 122 Maine Street - 204 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 122 Maine Street - 204?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity