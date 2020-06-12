122 Maine Street - 204

Amenities
Located near Downtown Mauston, just 20 minutes from Camp Douglas and Wisconsin Dells. Transformed from the previous hospital building, these units offer a unique layout throughout. Sorry no dogs. To fill out an application please visit our website at remsmbe.com
Conveniently Offering:
Affordable pricing, air conditioning, on-site coin-operated laundry and off-street parking.