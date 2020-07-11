/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:54 AM
26 Apartments for rent in DeForest, WI with washer-dryer
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 07:10am
Contact for Availability
404 Market Street
404 Market Street, DeForest, WI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom lower unit in a Duplex in DeForest. Washer and Dryer in unit. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, lawn mowing and snow removal. Most pets allowed for an additional fee. No Smoking. Date Available: Jul 15th 2020.
Results within 1 mile of DeForest
1 of 24
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
7827 Clinton Rd
7827 Clinton Road, Dane County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1800 sqft
Rural 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom Duplex - Property Id: 4957 Hello, This spacious tri-level Duplex near Deforest, WI is available for rent April of 2020 and offers many nice features.
Results within 5 miles of DeForest
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
30 Units Available
Springs At Sun Prairie
650 Spring Street, Sun Prairie, WI
Studio
$1,020
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1123 sqft
Featuring exceptional living spaces and resort-inspired amenities on gorgeous garden grounds, Springs at Sun Prairie is here to welcome you home. We offer studio, one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
Results within 10 miles of DeForest
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Stonewood Village Apartments
302 Parkwood Ln, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1014 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments available on the East side of Madison. Tennis courts, scenic views, private entrances and quiet courtyards. Units feature A/C, bathtubs, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
42 Units Available
The Laurel at Kilkenny
1101 Connery Cove, Waunakee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1351 sqft
The Laurel at Kilkenny is now under construction! Were currently accepting rental applications for a June 2020 or later move-in date. Hard hat tours start in March.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 10:11am
5 Units Available
Cornerstone
266 Dunning Street, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,560
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1084 sqft
Located in the popular and vibrant Schenk-Atwood Neighborhood, Cornerstone is one of Madison’s most prime urban properties, beautifully developed by none other than Prime Urban Properties.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 06:58am
4 Units Available
Downtown Madison
City Gables
335 W Doty St, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1154 sqft
A luxury apartment community near the Capitol and area restaurants. On-site bike storage and heated underground parking. Near a dog park, tennis court, and Lake Monona. Vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, and fireplaces provided.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 10:12am
2 Units Available
Marquette
Velo 404
404 Division St., Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,445
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Say hello to Vélo 404. Vélo happens to rhyme with halo, and that’s what’ll be hanging over your head when you move in…as in a halo of happiness.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 10:09am
5 Units Available
Marquette
Kennedy Place
2045 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1108 sqft
Some refer to it as simply “The Place”. It’s that prime, that primo. Welcome to Kennedy Place, the Schenk-Atwood neighborhood’s most upscale apartments.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 10:11am
2 Units Available
Marquette
Asana
2081 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,410
679 sqft
Asana Apartments are the epitome of relaxation, of comfort, of well-being. Designed with a central water feature in the courtyard that’s peaceful and calming, with luxury appointments inside your home, Asana Apartments is your ode to joy.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 15 at 06:49am
3 Units Available
Marquette
Livingston Place
310 S Livingston St, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,445
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1005 sqft
Contemporary living in a new building with studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. Units have open floor plans, upscale fixtures and details, underground parking, and balconies.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 5 at 03:25pm
6 Units Available
Downtown Madison
The Lux
433 West Johnson Street, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,389
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Madison near world-class dining, shopping and entertainment. Cable ready apartments with intercoms, trash compactors and sprinklers. Automated valet parking available.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 8 at 03:49am
2 Units Available
Downtown Madison
Bel Mora
544 W Main St, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,425
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1113 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments have large windows, open floor plans, heated underground parking and washer/dryers in every building. Great location in the Bassett neighborhood close to bike paths, shops and dining.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Tenney-Lapham
1305 East Dayton Street
1305 East Dayton Street, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom apartment with large kitchen. In a great neighborhood close to downtown, Willy St. Tenny Park, James Madison Park, and lots of restaurants. Very walkable/bike friendly neighborhood. Application: https://www.hemlane.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Madison
403 East Johnson Street
403 East Johnson Street, Madison, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,690
1294 sqft
Spacious 4 br,1 full bath across from James Madison Park and Beach. Hardwood floors, new kitchen ,dishwasher, laundry ,off street parking. Available 8-15. Free heat and water-sewer. European courtyard in the back. Fenced backyard,, pet.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Marquette
2019 East Washington Avenue
2019 East Washington Avenue, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1410 sqft
3 Available 08/15/20 Available 12-1 Nice Spacious 3 bedroom flat with FREE HEAT & WATER. Large Bedrooms and walk in closets Free offstreet parking and pets. NEW KITCHEN AND BATHROOM. Laundry on site. Beautiful hardwood and trim throughout the flat.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Marquette
931 Williamson Street
931 Williamson Street, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1341 sqft
2 Available 08/15/20 Willy St Spacious 3 bedroom flat with hardwood floors, french doors, huge bedrooms with open LOFT. Available August 15.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Emerson East
2521 East Johnson Street
2521 East Johnson Street, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1100 sqft
2 Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 2+bedroom apartment with freshly refinished oak floors. Washer and dryer in unit. Brand new appliances. Could be a 2 or 3 bedroom plus den/office.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Creek
362 E. Lakeside St.
362 East Lakeside Street, Madison, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1020 sqft
Lakefront House on Lake Monona! Available NOW - Live on Lake Monona in this great 4 Bedroom house! Don't miss this incredible opportunity to live on Lake Monona! This house couldn't be in a better location.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Marquette
2145 East Washington Ave. East Washington Ave
2145 East Washington Avenue, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
Unit East Washington Ave Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom on East Washington Ave. - Property Id: 279213 Sunny and spacious 2 bedroom upper available for August 1. Beautiful hardwood floors and back deck in a quiet non-smoking building.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eken Park
2702 Hoard St #1
2702 Hoard Street, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
Unit #1 Available 09/01/20 Pet Friendly 2 Bedroom. Heat and Water Included - Property Id: 19917 **********APPLICATION FEE IS NON-REFUNDABLE.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
142 Talon Place
142 Talon Place, Sun Prairie, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1010 sqft
~ Available September 1, 2020 ~ FIRST FLOOR! Garden style 4 unit apartment which backs to a green area. 2BR, 1BA, walk-in closets, attached garage, in unit washer/dryer. Pets ok.
1 of 12
Last updated July 9 at 10:50pm
Contact for Availability
9 Prentice Place
9 Prentice Place, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bathroom duplex on Madison's East Side! This duplex on Madison's east side features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a 2 car attached garage.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Regent
2605 University Avenue, 5
2605 Campus Drive, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
800 sqft
1st floor unit near everything, walk, bike, bus! Washers/dryers/laundry just outside your door in 1st floor hallway. Only 1 shared wall neighbor and no second floor neighbor, so quiet. Tenants pay heat/electric.