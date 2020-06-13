/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:28 AM
18 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in DeForest, WI
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
407 North Lexington Parkway - 1
407 North Lexington Parkway, DeForest, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1450 sqft
Call today! 608-286-3825 (Choose Option 1) or Email Info@CaribouPM.com Charming and quaint 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom duplex located in Deforest! Huge backyard, finished basement space, 2-car attached garage and large kitchen.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
601 Louis Court
601 Louis Court, DeForest, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1300 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR available in the photos section of this listing! Cozy three bedroom, two bathroom duplex with 2 car garage located in a quiet cul-de-sac in Deforest! Kitchen includes all standard appliances with aesthetically appealing fixtures.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
107 Acker Parkway
107 Acker Parkway, DeForest, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1565 sqft
Totally renovated in 2016! Nice three bedroom 2 baths. The Yahara river is in your back yard! This lovely 1/2 of the duplex comes with a 1 car garage. Washer and dryer hookups. Walkout basement with deck. Central Air.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
312 Valeria Drive
312 Valeria Drive, DeForest, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1848 sqft
Totally renovated in 2018! Nice 3 bedroom 2 baths. This lovely 1/2 of the duplex comes with a 1 car garage. Washer and dryer hookups. Finished basement. Large back yard. Central Air. Appliances include Dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator.
Results within 1 mile of DeForest
1 of 24
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
7827 Clinton Rd
7827 Clinton Road, Dane County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1800 sqft
Rural 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom Duplex - Property Id: 4957 Hello, This spacious tri-level Duplex near Deforest, WI is available for rent April of 2020 and offers many nice features.
Results within 5 miles of DeForest
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
31 Units Available
Springs At Sun Prairie
650 Spring Street, Sun Prairie, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,026
1382 sqft
Featuring exceptional living spaces and resort-inspired amenities on gorgeous garden grounds, Springs at Sun Prairie is here to welcome you home. We offer studio, one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Berkeley Oaks
1 Unit Available
333 Oriole Lane
333 Oriole Lane, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1120 sqft
Check out one of the best kept housing secrets in town, Oak Park Terrace, a well-maintained, professionally maintained manufactured home. Don’t just rent an apartment! Rent a 3 bed/2 bath home for only $1,350.
Results within 10 miles of DeForest
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:16pm
51 Units Available
The Laurel at Kilkenny
1101 Connery Cove, Waunakee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1351 sqft
The Laurel at Kilkenny is now under construction! Were currently accepting rental applications for a June 2020 or later move-in date. Hard hat tours start in March.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Baskerville
7 Units Available
Overlook Pointe
5405 Century Ave, Middleton, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
972 sqft
Smoke Free Community Overlook Pointe, perfectly situated in the Middleton Neighborhood. In our community Pheasant Branch Conservancy, local parks, beaches, bicycle and hiking trails.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4808 Camden Rd 1
4808 Camden Road, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 4808 Camden Rd - 3 Bed - Property Id: 271612 Available August 1st, 2020. Updated ranch-style 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex-apartment.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5220 Camden Road
5220 Camden Road, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1625 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 3 level duplex with attached garage, 2 large multipurpose rooms in lower level, laundry hook-ups wood floors, new kitchen with new stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher, All fresh and beautifully painted Nice Neighborhood Close to
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
206 Frost Woods Rd
206 Frost Woods Road, Monona, WI
206 Frost Woods Rd Available 07/01/20 Sunny 4 Bedroom, 2 bath House in Monona - Don't miss your chance to live in this charming ranch with spacious yard and 1 car garage.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bay Creek
1 Unit Available
362 E. Lakeside St.
362 East Lakeside Street, Madison, WI
Lakefront House on Lake Monona! - Live on Lake Monona in this great 4 Bedroom house! Don't miss this incredible opportunity to live on Lake Monona! This house couldn't be in a better location.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Marquette
1 Unit Available
1237 Jenifer St
1237 Jenifer Street, Madison, WI
1237 Jenifer St Apt 1 Available 08/15/20 Four Bedroom First Floor Flat in Historic Neighborhood Available 8/15/20 - Large first-floor flat in the Isthmus' most popular neighborhood! Three bedrooms plus a den (or fourth bedroom), one bathroom which
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
9 Prentice Place
9 Prentice Place, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1750 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bathroom duplex on Madison's East Side! This duplex on Madison's east side features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a 2 car attached garage.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
4900 Turner Ave
4900 Turner Avenue, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
906 sqft
Sign a lease for a July move-in, receive $300.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Marquette
1 Unit Available
836 Jenifer St
836 Jenifer Street, Madison, WI
Large 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment on Jenifer St. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, storage, and laundry in building. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
6032 Driscoll Drive - 6034
6032 Driscoll Drive, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1911 sqft
Recently completed luxury townhomes located in the desirable Grandview Commons North.