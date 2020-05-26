All apartments in Chippewa Falls
Chippewa Falls, WI
822 West Elm Street
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:51 AM

822 West Elm Street

822 West Elm Street · (715) 271-1741
Location

822 West Elm Street, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Recently updated, two story 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home in a lovely safe neighborhood, walking distance to many great schools, complete with attached-over 1000 sq ft 3.5 car garage and work shop. Features dedicated laundry room with a brand-new washer and dryer, newer appliances 2018, new paint, new vinyl flooring, new doors, new plumbing, new roof, HVAC ducted Air Conditioning system, electric garage door, and a huge lot. Unfinished Basement 400 square feet Natural Gas Forced Air Heat Near Downtown Chippewa Falls. Half block from busline. Tenants are responsible for all utilities (heat, power, water, garbage etc.), lawn care, and snow removal. One year lease. No Smoking. Background check, Proof of Income, and Landlord References Required. Security deposit ($1200) and first month's rent ($1200) required to begin tenancy.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as lawn care and snow removal.
Virtual Tour! https://youtu.be/uC_RDfPOwFQ

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 West Elm Street have any available units?
822 West Elm Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 822 West Elm Street have?
Some of 822 West Elm Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 West Elm Street currently offering any rent specials?
822 West Elm Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 West Elm Street pet-friendly?
No, 822 West Elm Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chippewa Falls.
Does 822 West Elm Street offer parking?
Yes, 822 West Elm Street does offer parking.
Does 822 West Elm Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 822 West Elm Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 West Elm Street have a pool?
No, 822 West Elm Street does not have a pool.
Does 822 West Elm Street have accessible units?
No, 822 West Elm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 822 West Elm Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 822 West Elm Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 822 West Elm Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 822 West Elm Street has units with air conditioning.
