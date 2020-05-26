822 West Elm Street

Amenities

Recently updated, two story 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home in a lovely safe neighborhood, walking distance to many great schools, complete with attached-over 1000 sq ft 3.5 car garage and work shop. Features dedicated laundry room with a brand-new washer and dryer, newer appliances 2018, new paint, new vinyl flooring, new doors, new plumbing, new roof, HVAC ducted Air Conditioning system, electric garage door, and a huge lot. Unfinished Basement 400 square feet Natural Gas Forced Air Heat Near Downtown Chippewa Falls. Half block from busline. Tenants are responsible for all utilities (heat, power, water, garbage etc.), lawn care, and snow removal. One year lease. No Smoking. Background check, Proof of Income, and Landlord References Required. Security deposit ($1200) and first month's rent ($1200) required to begin tenancy.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as lawn care and snow removal.

Virtual Tour! https://youtu.be/uC_RDfPOwFQ