712 Orchard Ln

712 Orchard Lane · (715) 256-7077
Location

712 Orchard Lane, Ashland, WI 54806

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 3940 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
sauna
Located on the 18th Fairway with second floor lake views, this home provides amenities for an exceptional lifestyle. This is the rental listing for this property. It is also available for sale. Entering the home from the circular drive brings you into the entry foyer, where open stairs lead up to the second floor. A living room with a warming fireplace awaits to your left. The remainder of the home opens to your right, with the formal dining room, open kitchen, a family room and a solarium, along with access to the attached garage. A screened porch opens from the family room to the expansive tri-level deck, plumbed for a hot tub, which allows for evenings where the sun setting over the 18th fairway will be sure to delight you and your guests. The second level contains the master bedroom with Lake Superior Views, a walk in closet and attached bathroom. 4 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom are also upstairs, along with a laundry area. Downstairs contains a mother-in law quarters, or possibly a theater, with efficiency kitchen, and access to a 6th bedroom, along with the roomy sauna and attached shower. A heated two-car garage along with an additional free-standing garage and shed completes this gracious home, located close to the city of Ashland, and with the tranquility of the country. This is the rental listing. The home is also for sale under MLS number 6087492.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Orchard Ln have any available units?
712 Orchard Ln has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 712 Orchard Ln have?
Some of 712 Orchard Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Orchard Ln currently offering any rent specials?
712 Orchard Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Orchard Ln pet-friendly?
No, 712 Orchard Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashland.
Does 712 Orchard Ln offer parking?
Yes, 712 Orchard Ln does offer parking.
Does 712 Orchard Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 Orchard Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Orchard Ln have a pool?
No, 712 Orchard Ln does not have a pool.
Does 712 Orchard Ln have accessible units?
No, 712 Orchard Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Orchard Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 Orchard Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 712 Orchard Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 Orchard Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
