712 Orchard Ln

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub media room sauna

Located on the 18th Fairway with second floor lake views, this home provides amenities for an exceptional lifestyle. This is the rental listing for this property. It is also available for sale. Entering the home from the circular drive brings you into the entry foyer, where open stairs lead up to the second floor. A living room with a warming fireplace awaits to your left. The remainder of the home opens to your right, with the formal dining room, open kitchen, a family room and a solarium, along with access to the attached garage. A screened porch opens from the family room to the expansive tri-level deck, plumbed for a hot tub, which allows for evenings where the sun setting over the 18th fairway will be sure to delight you and your guests. The second level contains the master bedroom with Lake Superior Views, a walk in closet and attached bathroom. 4 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom are also upstairs, along with a laundry area. Downstairs contains a mother-in law quarters, or possibly a theater, with efficiency kitchen, and access to a 6th bedroom, along with the roomy sauna and attached shower. A heated two-car garage along with an additional free-standing garage and shed completes this gracious home, located close to the city of Ashland, and with the tranquility of the country. This is the rental listing. The home is also for sale under MLS number 6087492.