Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access accessible accepts section 8 carport coffee bar guest parking online portal smoke-free community

Enjoy the comfortable lifestyle you've been searching for at Appleway Terrace and Rosewood Apartments in Spokane Valley, WA. Our pet-friendly apartment homes have been carefully designed with you in mind, offering unique one-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts. Our community amenities include lush landscaping, covered parking, convenient access to I-90, and professional on-site staff to accommodate your needs.



With two outstanding locations to choose from in Spokane Valley, we're sure that you will find exactly what you are looking for.