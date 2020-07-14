All apartments in Spokane Valley
Appleway Terrace
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:53 AM

Appleway Terrace

10108 E Appleway Blvd · (509) 295-9316
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10108 E Appleway Blvd, Spokane Valley, WA 99206
Spokane Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Appleway Terrace.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
accessible
accepts section 8
carport
coffee bar
guest parking
online portal
smoke-free community
Enjoy the comfortable lifestyle you've been searching for at Appleway Terrace and Rosewood Apartments in Spokane Valley, WA. Our pet-friendly apartment homes have been carefully designed with you in mind, offering unique one-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts. Our community amenities include lush landscaping, covered parking, convenient access to I-90, and professional on-site staff to accommodate your needs.

With two outstanding locations to choose from in Spokane Valley, we're sure that you will find exactly what you are looking for.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per person
Deposit: $300 OAC
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Water, Sewer, Garbage billed on Conservice
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: Yes
Parking Details: 1 assigned spot per apartment and visitor parking. Covered lot.
Storage Details: On patios

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Appleway Terrace have any available units?
Appleway Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spokane Valley, WA.
What amenities does Appleway Terrace have?
Some of Appleway Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Appleway Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Appleway Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Appleway Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Appleway Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Appleway Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Appleway Terrace offers parking.
Does Appleway Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Appleway Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Appleway Terrace have a pool?
No, Appleway Terrace does not have a pool.
Does Appleway Terrace have accessible units?
Yes, Appleway Terrace has accessible units.
Does Appleway Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Appleway Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does Appleway Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Appleway Terrace has units with air conditioning.
