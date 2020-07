Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill internet access media room

Country Lane Townhomes, the definition of modern southern living and is located in beautiful Victoria, Texas. Here at Country Lane Townhomes, our primary goal is your relaxation. We threw out the rule book and brought you three magnificent floor plans with two and three bedroom options. Being HOME now includes open floor plans, private maintenance-free yards, and in-home washer and dryers. FURRY FRIENDS are part of the family so make sure you bring them to enjoy our bark park and private backyard.