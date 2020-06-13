149 Apartments for rent in The Woodlands, TX with balcony
"Texas is a state of mind. Texas is an obsession. Above all, Texas is a nation in every sense of the word. And there's an opening convey of generalities. A Texan outside of Texas is a foreigner!" - John Steinbeck
If you want to live near Houston without ever needing to actually venture into the city, then The Woodlands might have been created with you in mind. This carefully-planned community is located 30 minutes north of downtown Houston, and it has nearly everything you could possibly want within the community -- including entertainment venues, office headquarters, schools, shopping centers, YMCAs, recreation areas, libraries and more. Oh, and trees. Lots of them, as you may have guessed from the name.
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for The Woodlands renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.