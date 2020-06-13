149 Apartments for rent in The Woodlands, TX with balcony

"Texas is a state of mind. Texas is an obsession. Above all, Texas is a nation in every sense of the word. And there's an opening convey of generalities. A Texan outside of Texas is a foreigner!" - John Steinbeck

If you want to live near Houston without ever needing to actually venture into the city, then The Woodlands might have been created with you in mind. This carefully-planned community is located 30 minutes north of downtown Houston, and it has nearly everything you could possibly want within the community -- including entertainment venues, office headquarters, schools, shopping centers, YMCAs, recreation areas, libraries and more. Oh, and trees. Lots of them, as you may have guessed from the name.

