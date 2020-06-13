Apartment List
/
TX
/
spring
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:16 AM

90 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Spring, TX

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
57 Units Available
The Abbey at Northpoint
23550 Northgate Crossing Boulevard, Spring, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1588 sqft
Homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a yoga center, barbecue area and conference room. Easy access to I-45. Right by Old Riley Fuzzel Road Preserve.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
50 Units Available
Olympus Auburn Lakes
6000 W Rayford Rd, Spring, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,648
1461 sqft
Brand new community that borders a private lake that residents use to relax and jog around. Residents and their pets love the Bark Park and the Groom Room. Easy access to Downtown Houston, George Bush Intercontinental Airport, and major roadways.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
22 Units Available
Sovereign Spring Cypress
2539 Spring Cypress Rd, Spring, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,651
1469 sqft
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Open design with modern kitchens, granite counters, patio/balcony, extra storage, pet-friendly. Enjoy gated community with pool, fitness center, clubhouse. Minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment. Easy access to I-45.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
72 Units Available
The Belvedere at Springwoods Village
2323 E Mossy Oaks Rd, Spring, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1435 sqft
Ten foot ceilings and huge energy-efficient windows. Poolside lounges with shaded cabanas and firepit. Modern fitness center with spinning room, weekly classes. Pool, spa, and sundeck with views of wetlands.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
ARIUM SPRING CROSSING
21525 Spring Plaza Dr, Spring, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1460 sqft
Modern units with granite counters, a balcony/patio and stainless steel appliances. Dogs and cats allowed. Site features a business center and gym. Near Wet 'n' Wild Splash Town and Bayer Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
11 Units Available
Ravinia
2400 Spring Rain Dr, Spring, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1265 sqft
Tastefully designed units with a fireplace, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a volleyball court, pool and parking. Easy access to I-45 and George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
135 Units Available
Vale Luxury Apartments
4209 Spring Stuebner Rd, Spring, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1548 sqft
Welcome to Vale Luxury Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Spring, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
22 Units Available
Waterstone
2111 Old Holzwarth Rd, Spring, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,697
1485 sqft
Fashionable apartment homes just north of Houston. Pet friendly. E-payments for convenience. Enjoy a fitness center and resort-style pool on site. Close to I-45. Near Bayer Park.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 12 at 06:59pm
44 Units Available
The Mark at CityPlace Springwoods Village
1600 Springwoods Plaza Drive, Spring, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,935
1599 sqft
On the doorstep of this vibrant neighborhood with 290 acre Nature Preserve at your front door and on-site Retail/Restaurants, just steps from the ExxonMobil campus, Southwestern Energy, Hewlett Packard, Inc.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 06:16pm
$
27 Units Available
The Grayson
4115 Louetta Rd, Spring, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1450 sqft
Luxury units with hardwood floors, granite counters, deep-soaking garden tubs and walk-in closets. Grounds offer residents on-site jogging trails, private pet park and pool. High tech fitness center and Cyber Bar.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
$
147 Units Available
Adley at Gleannloch
9123 Crescent Clover Dr, Spring, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1449 sqft
Welcome to Adley at Gleannloch Apartments, the premier apartments for rent in Spring, Texas! As a resident, you’ll enjoy modern interior design in our one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with an extensive selection of unparalleled
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Serena Woods
2800 Hirschfield Rd, Spring, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1258 sqft
In-home climate control, plus ceiling fans. Resort-style pool surrounded by mature vegetation. Community backs up to the Mercer Botanic Gardens.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Rise Spring Cypress
7315 Spring Cypress Rd, Spring, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1251 sqft
Cozy apartments nestled within a forested area. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, a gym and pool. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Near Gleannloch Pines Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
39 Units Available
Cortland Spring Plaza
21145 Spring Plaza Drive, Spring, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,556
1439 sqft
Newly renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Grand Parkway, Lone Star University and I-45. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment. Modern kitchens, central air, patio/balcony, extra storage. Enjoy smoke-free community, gated access, gym.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Park at Northgate Apartments
26325 Northgate Crossing Blvd, Spring, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1234 sqft
Luxury gated community with monthly resident events. Property features beach-entry pool, putting green, ponds, picnic area, and more. I-45 and Hardy Toll Road nearby for easy transportation. Near Woodland Mall and the Spring Trails preserve.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
$
24 Units Available
Landmark at Spring Cypress
3223 Spring Cypress Rd, Spring, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1312 sqft
Nicely designed apartment homes with track lighting, a patio/balcony and large oval tubs. Enjoy a pool with tanning deck on site. Close to the ExxonMobil Campus. Near Woodlands Waterway and Town Center.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
28 Units Available
The Landmark
425 Rayford Rd, Spring, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1310 sqft
Spacious and upgraded homes with hardwood floors and Roman bath tubs. Community amenities include a business center, gym and pool. Easy access to I-45. Within 30 minutes of downtown Houston.
Verified

1 of 107

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
48 Units Available
Waterford Trails
21201 Emerald Mist Parkway, Spring, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1409 sqft
Distinguished apartment homes with stainless steel appliances, maple wood cabinetry and a patio/balcony. Community amenities include a coffee bar, grill area and conference room. Easy access to Grand Pkwy. Near Wet 'n' Wild SplashTown.
Verified

1 of 95

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
35 Units Available
The Pierpont
23770 Springwoods Village Pkwy, Spring, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,736
1452 sqft
Located between The Woodlands and Houston. Upscale apartment homes with a variety of layouts, full-size washer and dryer, spacious closets and designer finishes. State-of-the-art fitness center with yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
$
51 Units Available
Abbey at Spring Town Center
21801 Northcrest Dr, Spring, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1600 sqft
Only minutes away from new Exxon Energy Campus, shops, restaurants and entertainment. 24-hour gym, game room, pool table. Units are pet friendly with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Results within 1 mile of Spring
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 06:40pm
33 Units Available
Parc at 505
505 Cypress Station Dr, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1472 sqft
Ready access to I-45 and close to Lents Family Park East and Forest Oaks Park. Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom apartments with W/D hookup, extra storage and fireplace. Residents have access to dog park, playground and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
27 Units Available
Hollow Tree Park
101 Hollow Tree Ln, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1277 sqft
Contemporary kitchens, garden tubs, airy balconies, and spacious rooms. One to three bedroom apartments with W/D hook-ups. North Houston location, minutes from I-45, Beltway 8, and The Woodlands Mall. Pool, coffee bar, and playground.
Results within 5 miles of Spring
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Grogan's Mill
22 Units Available
Alexander
1475 Sawdust Rd, The Woodlands, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1162 sqft
Luxurious units fully furnished with fully-equipped kitchens, built-in bookshelves, full size washer/dryers, fireplaces (select residences), and bay windows (select residences).
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Kingwood
23 Units Available
Villas of Kingwood
300 Forest Center Dr, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1451 sqft
Resort-style pool and barbeque grills for unwinding outdoors. In-home amenities like washer and dryer, intrusion alarms, and option for attached garage. Pet-friendly with no weight limits on dogs. Just minutes to US-290/Eastex Freeway.

June 2020 Spring Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Spring Rent Report. Spring rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Spring rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Spring Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Spring Rent Report. Spring rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Spring rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Spring rents declined moderately over the past month

Spring rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Spring stand at $1,124 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,375 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Spring's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Houston Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Spring throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,546; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Spring

    Rent growth in Spring has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Spring is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
    • Spring's median two-bedroom rent of $1,375 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Spring.
    • While rents in Spring remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,191, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Spring than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Spring is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    1.6%
    Pearland
    $1,110
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    0.6%
    League City
    $1,200
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Sugar Land
    $1,260
    $1,550
    -1%
    -0.6%
    Baytown
    $880
    $1,070
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,180
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.7%
    0.3%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Galveston
    $880
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,110
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    -3.2%
    Lake Jackson
    $760
    $940
    0.2%
    -2.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,250
    -0.5%
    0.8%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,290
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Magnolia
    $960
    $1,180
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring 3 BedroomsSpring Accessible ApartmentsSpring Apartments under $1,000Spring Apartments under $1,100
    Spring Apartments under $800Spring Apartments under $900Spring Apartments with BalconySpring Apartments with GarageSpring Apartments with GymSpring Apartments with Hardwood Floors
    Spring Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSpring Apartments with ParkingSpring Apartments with PoolSpring Apartments with Washer-DryerSpring Dog Friendly ApartmentsSpring Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
    Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
    Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
    San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
    Baylor College of Medicine