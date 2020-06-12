169 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Spring, TX

Apartment List
1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
135 Units Available
Vale Luxury Apartments
4209 Spring Stuebner Rd, Spring, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1318 sqft
Welcome to Vale Luxury Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Spring, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
20 Units Available
Magnolia By Watermark
7203 N Grand Parkway West, Spring, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1109 sqft
Welcome to Magnolia by Watermark, a residential community featuring one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Spring, TX.
1 of 95

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
35 Units Available
The Pierpont
23770 Springwoods Village Pkwy, Spring, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1184 sqft
Located between The Woodlands and Houston. Upscale apartment homes with a variety of layouts, full-size washer and dryer, spacious closets and designer finishes. State-of-the-art fitness center with yoga studio.
1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
23 Units Available
Waterstone
2111 Old Holzwarth Rd, Spring, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1229 sqft
Fashionable apartment homes just north of Houston. Pet friendly. E-payments for convenience. Enjoy a fitness center and resort-style pool on site. Close to I-45. Near Bayer Park.
1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
15 Units Available
The Edgewater at Klein
7303 Spring-Cypress Rd, Spring, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
990 sqft
Updated apartments with extra storage, in-unit laundry and ceiling fans. Onsite amenities include a garage, pool and coffee bar. Easy access to I-45 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Near Gleannloch Pines Golf Club.
1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Grogan's Mill
28 Units Available
Camden Spring Creek
301 Pruitt Rd, Spring, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1279 sqft
Wood-style flooring, garden tubs, and designer fixtures. Abundant storage with walk-in closets and kitchen pantries in every floor plan. Large dog park with shaded seating and pet wash station. Less than a mile to I-45.
1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
$
27 Units Available
The Grayson
4115 Louetta Rd, Spring, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
1209 sqft
Luxury units with hardwood floors, granite counters, deep-soaking garden tubs and walk-in closets. Grounds offer residents on-site jogging trails, private pet park and pool. High tech fitness center and Cyber Bar.
1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
20 Units Available
Sovereign Spring Cypress
2539 Spring Cypress Rd, Spring, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1243 sqft
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Open design with modern kitchens, granite counters, patio/balcony, extra storage, pet-friendly. Enjoy gated community with pool, fitness center, clubhouse. Minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment. Easy access to I-45.
1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
48 Units Available
Olympus Auburn Lakes
6000 W Rayford Rd, Spring, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1313 sqft
Brand new community that borders a private lake that residents use to relax and jog around. Residents and their pets love the Bark Park and the Groom Room. Easy access to Downtown Houston, George Bush Intercontinental Airport, and major roadways.
1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
116 Units Available
Asher Oaks
21000 Gosling Rd, Spring, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1167 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Meet Asher Oaks: a luxury apartment community brand new to Spring Texas.
1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
$
50 Units Available
Abbey at Spring Town Center
21801 Northcrest Dr, Spring, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1189 sqft
Only minutes away from new Exxon Energy Campus, shops, restaurants and entertainment. 24-hour gym, game room, pool table. Units are pet friendly with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:14pm
56 Units Available
The Abbey at Northpoint
23550 Northgate Crossing Boulevard, Spring, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1224 sqft
Homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a yoga center, barbecue area and conference room. Easy access to I-45. Right by Old Riley Fuzzel Road Preserve.
1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
28 Units Available
The Landmark
425 Rayford Rd, Spring, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Spacious and upgraded homes with hardwood floors and Roman bath tubs. Community amenities include a business center, gym and pool. Easy access to I-45. Within 30 minutes of downtown Houston.
1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
9 Units Available
The Farrington
810 Rayford Rd, Spring, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
930 sqft
Homes feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and a fireplace. Community amenities include parking, a gym and a pool. Close to I-45. Near Hop Scholar Ale House and Sky Zone Trampoline Park.
1 of 60

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
14 Units Available
ARIUM SPRING CROSSING
21525 Spring Plaza Dr, Spring, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1275 sqft
Modern units with granite counters, a balcony/patio and stainless steel appliances. Dogs and cats allowed. Site features a business center and gym. Near Wet 'n' Wild Splash Town and Bayer Park.
1 of 55

Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
45 Units Available
The Mark at CityPlace Springwoods Village
1600 Springwoods Plaza Drive, Spring, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1250 sqft
On the doorstep of this vibrant neighborhood with 290 acre Nature Preserve at your front door and on-site Retail/Restaurants, just steps from the ExxonMobil campus, Southwestern Energy, Hewlett Packard, Inc.
1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
17 Units Available
Applewood
4500 Cypresswood Dr, Spring, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
892 sqft
Cozy units with W/D hookup, ceiling fan and hardwood floors. Community includes onsite parking, hot tub and gym. Dogs and cats allowed. Near I-45 and the Willowbrook Mall.
1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
18 Units Available
The Cottages of Cypresswood
7203 Oakwood Glen Blvd, Spring, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1106 sqft
Located close to Market Street and The Woodlands Mall for shopping, dining and entertainment. Community is pet-friendly and has a swimming pool. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters in kitchens.
1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
$
32 Units Available
Haven at Augusta Woods
8011 Augusta Pines Dr, Spring, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1170 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes feature black Kenmore appliances, wood-style flooring, granite counters and large closets. Community has BBQ pits, pool area, billiard tables and media center.
1 of 107

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
47 Units Available
Waterford Trails
21201 Emerald Mist Parkway, Spring, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1185 sqft
Distinguished apartment homes with stainless steel appliances, maple wood cabinetry and a patio/balcony. Community amenities include a coffee bar, grill area and conference room. Easy access to Grand Pkwy. Near Wet 'n' Wild SplashTown.
1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
56 Units Available
Alexan Exchange
21603 Spring Plaza Dr, Spring, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1296 sqft
In-Person Tours Available We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment
1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:22pm
$
24 Units Available
Landmark at Spring Cypress
3223 Spring Cypress Rd, Spring, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1172 sqft
Nicely designed apartment homes with track lighting, a patio/balcony and large oval tubs. Enjoy a pool with tanning deck on site. Close to the ExxonMobil Campus. Near Woodlands Waterway and Town Center.
1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
11 Units Available
Ravinia
2400 Spring Rain Dr, Spring, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1029 sqft
Tastefully designed units with a fireplace, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a volleyball court, pool and parking. Easy access to I-45 and George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
39 Units Available
Cortland Spring Plaza
21145 Spring Plaza Drive, Spring, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1166 sqft
Newly renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Grand Parkway, Lone Star University and I-45. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment. Modern kitchens, central air, patio/balcony, extra storage. Enjoy smoke-free community, gated access, gym.

June 2020 Spring Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Spring Rent Report. Spring rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Spring rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Spring rents declined moderately over the past month

Spring rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Spring stand at $1,124 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,375 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Spring's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Houston Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Spring throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,546; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Spring

    Rent growth in Spring has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Spring is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
    • Spring's median two-bedroom rent of $1,375 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Spring.
    • While rents in Spring remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,191, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Spring than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Spring is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    1.6%
    Pearland
    $1,110
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    0.6%
    League City
    $1,200
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Sugar Land
    $1,260
    $1,550
    -1%
    -0.6%
    Baytown
    $880
    $1,070
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,180
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.7%
    0.3%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Galveston
    $880
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,110
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    -3.2%
    Lake Jackson
    $760
    $940
    0.2%
    -2.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,250
    -0.5%
    0.8%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,290
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Magnolia
    $960
    $1,180
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

