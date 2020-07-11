/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:39 AM
6 Apartments for rent in Port Arthur, TX with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
Stone Creek Port Arthur
3035 Lake Arthur Dr, Port Arthur, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1021 sqft
Luxury community featuring 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and putting green. Apartments include full-size washer and dryer, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Great neighborhood close to Babe Zaharias Golf Course, shopping and dining.
Results within 1 mile of Port Arthur
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1015 Louise
1015 Louise Dr, Nederland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2103 sqft
Well maintained home in one of Nederland's most established neighborhoods. In Nederland ISD. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included in price of rent.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
191 Hill Terrace 34
191 Hill Terrace Dr, Nederland, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
850 sqft
Unit 34 Available 07/24/20 Apartment For Rent - Property Id: 285812 *PRE-LEASING FOR JULY 10TH* Check out this cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment located at 191 Hill Terrace Dr. in Nederland.
Results within 5 miles of Port Arthur
Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
Spurlock North Apartments
2575 N 31st St, Central Gardens, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
2 Bedrooms
$870
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near Route 69, these spacious, modern apartments offer several different floor plans. Pool, hot tub and community game areas in the complex. Gym with both cardio and weightlifting equipment also open to residents.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
117 N 5th St 48
117 N 5th St, Nederland, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 48 Available 08/14/20 Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 236124 Check out this cozy 2 bedroom 1.5 bath apartment in the heart of Nederland for move-in mid August.
Results within 10 miles of Port Arthur
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
Oakwood Village
1521 N 37th St, Orange, TX
1 Bedroom
$633
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$726
917 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.