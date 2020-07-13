16 Apartments for rent in Port Arthur, TX with parking
Port Arthur may be a coastal city, but it's certainly not your typical tropical paradise. City slickers and tourists may feel a little out of place in this setting, however, it is a great home for the largest concentration of alligators in Texas, as well as a few human residents. These brave bayou-dwellers get to enjoy some of the best wade fishing in the state, an extremely low cost of living, and an expanding job market, as Port Arthur refineries and petrochemical plants continue to grow into one of the largest complexes in the world. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Port Arthur apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.