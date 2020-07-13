16 Apartments for rent in Port Arthur, TX with parking

Port Arthur may be a coastal city, but it's certainly not your typical tropical paradise. City slickers and tourists may feel a little out of place in this setting, however, it is a great home for the largest concentration of alligators in Texas, as well as a few human residents. These brave bayou-dwellers get to enjoy some of the best wade fishing in the state, an extremely low cost of living, and an expanding job market, as Port Arthur refineries and petrochemical plants continue to grow into one of the largest complexes in the world. See more