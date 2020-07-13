Apartment List
16 Apartments for rent in Port Arthur, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Port Arthur apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
42 Units Available
Stone Creek Port Arthur
3035 Lake Arthur Dr, Port Arthur, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1021 sqft
Luxury community featuring 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and putting green. Apartments include full-size washer and dryer, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Great neighborhood close to Babe Zaharias Golf Course, shopping and dining.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3844 Procter St
3844 Procter St, Port Arthur, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1668 sqft
COMING SOON/NOT SHOWING YET!!! Rent $900.00 Deposit $900.00 3/1 single family home in Port Arthur. Home features lovely arched entries, ten foot ceilings and hardwood floors. Has washer/dryer hookups. Tenant pays all utilities: electricity and water.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2106 Cashmere Ave
2106 Cashmere Ave, Port Arthur, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2800 sqft
Beautiful remodeled home by the lake. This home offers 4 bedrooms 4 bathrooms,master bedroom with costume bath down stairs and three bedrooms and two baths up stairs ,living area,work out room,study or the kids play room.
Results within 1 mile of Port Arthur
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
12 Units Available
Cambridge in the Groves
5501 W Washington Blvd, Groves, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1000 sqft
Hang your hat at Cambridge in the Groves, located in Groves, TX, and just around the corner from Groves Public Library.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1015 Louise
1015 Louise Dr, Nederland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2103 sqft
Well maintained home in one of Nederland's most established neighborhoods. In Nederland ISD. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included in price of rent.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5538 Craig
5538 Craig St, Groves, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1596 sqft
5538 Craig - This four bedroom, two full bathroom house is located in Groves close to the Port Groves Golf Course. The home features carpet, tile, laminate, and wood flooring, as well as, central A/H and ceiling fans for cooling.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3116 Callaway
3116 Callaway Dr, Nederland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1508 sqft
3116 Callaway - This three bedroom, two bath home is located in Nederland near Helena Avenue. This home has tile, carpet, and vinyl flooring, as well as, central A/H.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
2722 Ruth Lane
2722 Ruth Ln, Port Neches, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1959 sqft
This offers large rooms formal dining and sitting area,living room with a fire place,kitchenette,large 2 car garage. Beautiful home in a quiet neighborhood. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Results within 5 miles of Port Arthur
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
8 Units Available
Spurlock North Apartments
2575 N 31st St, Central Gardens, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
2 Bedrooms
$870
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near Route 69, these spacious, modern apartments offer several different floor plans. Pool, hot tub and community game areas in the complex. Gym with both cardio and weightlifting equipment also open to residents.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
2 Units Available
Carriage House Apartments
1803 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
802 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Settle into the good life at Carriage House Apartments. Choose from 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Nederland, Texas, so you can decide how much space you need to live comfortably.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2275 Beverly St
2275 Beverly Street, Bridge City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1233 sqft
NOW SHOWING!!! Rent $1100.00 Deposit $1100.00 4 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Single Family Home in Bridge City (BCISD). Newly updated with wood look tile floor in all the bedrooms and freshly painted. Washer/Dryer Hookups.
Results within 10 miles of Port Arthur
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Oakwood Village
1521 N 37th St, Orange, TX
1 Bedroom
$633
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$726
917 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1324 Flint St
1324 Flint Street, West Orange, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1473 sqft
Cozy house, New flooring, New Dishwasher, New Cooktop, New Garage Door, New Water heater, new AC and Furnace. Large Room with closet could be a 3rd bedroom. Rent $850 a month (includes Trash)$850 security deposit. Pets welcome

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
49 Elma Drive
49 Elma Drive, Pinehurst, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1285 sqft
*Basic Rental Criteria* 6 months of verifiable income Total monthly income must be 3 times higher than monthly rent 12 months of residential history Please contact office for complete list of rental criteria 409-892-2557 Apply online

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3600 Kenwood St
3600 Kenwood Street, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,057
1283 sqft
Move in Ready / 3 Bedroom / Orange - Recently updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available and ready for you to move in.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Martin Luther King
1415 Calder Avenue - 32
1415 Calder Avenue, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
700 SqFt
City Guide for Port Arthur, TX

Port Arthur may be a coastal city, but it's certainly not your typical tropical paradise. City slickers and tourists may feel a little out of place in this setting, however, it is a great home for the largest concentration of alligators in Texas, as well as a few human residents. These brave bayou-dwellers get to enjoy some of the best wade fishing in the state, an extremely low cost of living, and an expanding job market, as Port Arthur refineries and petrochemical plants continue to grow into one of the largest complexes in the world. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Port Arthur, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Port Arthur apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

