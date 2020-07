Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub cable included carpet granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse courtyard dog park on-site laundry pool bbq/grill cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance business center cc payments e-payments internet access package receiving trash valet

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!ReNew North Park is a modernized community located in the West Texas town of Midland, in the Permian Basin. Unwind after a hard days work in our refreshing swimming pool, grill under the stars in our outdoor kitchen, or take a short drive down Midkiff Road and enjoy some retail therapy at Midland Park Mall. Residents also enjoy the convenience of having the Scharbauer Sports Complex, Hogans Run Dog Park, and John P. Butler Park just minutes away. ReNew North Park offers a selection of well-appointed one and two-bedroom apartments for rent featuring Texas-sized walk-in closets, a fireplace, private balcony, kitchen pantry, and linen closets. Call today to schedule a personalized tour and see why residents love calling our community home.