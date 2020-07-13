All apartments in League City
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:00 PM

Fairways at South Shore

Open Now until 6pm
3045 Marina Bay Dr · (832) 251-7823
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3045 Marina Bay Dr, League City, TX 77573
South Shore Harbour and Marina

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 00-12209 · Avail. Aug 21

$989

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 723 sqft

Unit 00-12202 · Avail. Aug 27

$989

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 723 sqft

Unit 00-03305 · Avail. Oct 1

$989

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 777 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00-11307 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,259

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 963 sqft

Unit 00-09105 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,309

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 963 sqft

Unit 00-10206 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,169

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1089 sqft

See 14+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 00-06110 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,679

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1254 sqft

Unit 00-11103 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,679

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1254 sqft

Unit 00-09110 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,709

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1254 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fairways at South Shore.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
trash valet
24hr maintenance
car wash area
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
community garden
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
green community
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***

Fairways at South Shore Apartments is home to those that live, work, and play within the South Shore Harbor area. Whether you want to be close to the water or near great shopping, living at Fairways at South Shore Apartments puts in you the center of it all. Enjoy top notch entertainment at the Kemah Boardwalk, Space Center Houston, Moody Gardens, or Schlitterbahn Galveston or take a stroll on the ever expanding trails that League City has to offer such as Countryside Park, or Rustic Oaks Park, all located within close proximity to Fairways at South Shore Apartments. Fairways at South Shore Apartments offers spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. Enjoy amenities like the resort swimming pool and spa, 24-hour fitness center, attached or detached garages, and more. We are proud to be recognized as one of ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipients. Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Come experience a Better Way of Living at South Shore Lakes and a move in so exceptional we guarantee it. Live it. Love it. Guarantee. We are available to take your call 24/7.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $99
Deposit: $100 to $250
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
limit: 3
Storage Details: Additional storage on patio/balcony or breezeway access

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fairways at South Shore have any available units?
Fairways at South Shore has 34 units available starting at $989 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in League City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly League City Rent Report.
What amenities does Fairways at South Shore have?
Some of Fairways at South Shore's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fairways at South Shore currently offering any rent specials?
Fairways at South Shore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fairways at South Shore pet-friendly?
Yes, Fairways at South Shore is pet friendly.
Does Fairways at South Shore offer parking?
Yes, Fairways at South Shore offers parking.
Does Fairways at South Shore have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fairways at South Shore offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fairways at South Shore have a pool?
Yes, Fairways at South Shore has a pool.
Does Fairways at South Shore have accessible units?
No, Fairways at South Shore does not have accessible units.
Does Fairways at South Shore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fairways at South Shore has units with dishwashers.
