in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub trash valet 24hr maintenance car wash area carport cc payments coffee bar community garden conference room courtyard e-payments green community guest parking internet access internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving

Fairways at South Shore Apartments is home to those that live, work, and play within the South Shore Harbor area. Whether you want to be close to the water or near great shopping, living at Fairways at South Shore Apartments puts in you the center of it all. Enjoy top notch entertainment at the Kemah Boardwalk, Space Center Houston, Moody Gardens, or Schlitterbahn Galveston or take a stroll on the ever expanding trails that League City has to offer such as Countryside Park, or Rustic Oaks Park, all located within close proximity to Fairways at South Shore Apartments. Fairways at South Shore Apartments offers spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. Enjoy amenities like the resort swimming pool and spa, 24-hour fitness center, attached or detached garages, and more. We are proud to be recognized as one of ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipients. Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Come experience a Better Way of Living at South Shore Lakes and a move in so exceptional we guarantee it. Live it. Love it. Guarantee. We are available to take your call 24/7.