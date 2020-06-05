Apartment List
Last updated June 5 2020 at 1:36 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Laguna Vista, TX with garage

Laguna Vista apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
12 Cypress Point
12 Cypress Point Drive, Laguna Vista, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1735 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located on the 17th fairway of the golf course. Huge back patio for entertaining family and friends. The backyard has citrus trees and mature palm trees.There is a vinyl clad fence.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
620 Beach Blvd
620 Beach Boulevard, Laguna Vista, TX
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3405 sqft
WATERFRONT FURNISHED LEASE AVAILABLE RESIDENCE w/Equipped Efficiency detached Apartment Rental, guest room, maid or nanny room and private pool courtyard all year round.

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
907 Hallam Street - 4
907 Hallam Street, Laguna Vista, TX
2 Bedrooms
$815
1300 sqft
*RECENTLY RENOVATED INSIDE AND OUT* *New carpet upstairs* *New flooring in bathrooms* *New countertops and refinished cabinets in kitchen* *Fresh paint* Two-car garage! Spacious master bedroom with 100 sq. ft.

Last updated July 24 at 10:20pm
1 Unit Available
20 Augusta West
20 Augusta W, Laguna Vista, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1015 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AND QUIET SUBDIVISION ON THE GOLF COURSE, 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE FULLY FURNISHED READY FOR A LONG TERM RENTAL. EASY TO SHOW $1300 PLUS ELECTRIC AND $1300 DEPOSIT
Results within 5 miles of Laguna Vista

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
101 Maxan St.
101 East Maxan Street, Port Isabel, TX
Studio
$1,100
2136 sqft
This building is for rent as well as for sale. It is sitting on a 25 ft by 120 ft lot with 2136 sq. ft of AC area 120 ft of open porch area and 720 ft of concrete drive.

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
602 North Shore
602 North Shore Drive, Port Isabel, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2536 sqft
Spanish Style Home steps away from our famous Port Isabel Townsite w/tours and waterfront restaurants, grocery stores, free shuttle service, and much more to entertain and shop for antiques, retro gifts at coastal stores and market days, and of
Results within 10 miles of Laguna Vista

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5200 Padre Blvd.
5200 Padre Boulevard, South Padre Island, TX
Studio
$1,080
864 sqft
Rent for 12 month and receive the 13th month FREE! Perfect spot to attract the million tourists that visit South Padre Island each year. All glass front to display your product.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
106 A Aries Dr.
106 A, South Padre Island, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2118 sqft
Very nice townhome, excellent location. It's one block to beach access to Wanna-Wanna Restaurant Bar. Facing property it's the one on the left side.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
110 Coronado Dr.
110 Coronado Drive, South Padre Island, TX
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2125 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SUMMER RENTAL A MUST:360*ROOFTOP PANORAMA VIEWS Day Gazing to Night Starz RESIDENCE LUXURY LIVING JUNE, JULY, AUGUST - FEATURES A COASTAL Gulf, Bay, City View OBSERVATION DECK SKY BAR: open venue space to social dining, entertain, meditate, relax

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
115 Amberjack St.
115 East Amberjack Street, South Padre Island, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
948 sqft
Centrally located, corner unit on South Padre Island. Perfect location for a local! 1/2 block from the beach and very close to entertainment district. Tenant pays electricity. Large bedrooms and large south facing balcony.

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
116 E Whiting St
116 East Whiting Street, South Padre Island, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2649 sqft
This house is of 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. It is fully furnished with beds and appliances, cable and wifi installed. Room one contains 4 twin beds. Rooms two and three contain 2 full beds each, and Room four has 1 queen bed.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Laguna Vista, TX

Laguna Vista apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

