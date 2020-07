Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator hardwood floors in unit laundry extra storage Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly garage 24hr maintenance business center coffee bar internet cafe

Experience a serene escape from the pressures of everyday life. Each unique one and two bedroom floor plan has been designed with your enjoyment and comfort in mind. Enjoy spectacular views of the Corpus Christi Bay from select homes, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, designer cabinets, 9-foot ceilings, crown molding, garden tubs and the option of a patio or sunroom. Designed with you in mind, our residents are proud to call The Villas of Ocean Drive home.