Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:29 PM

15 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Brownsville, TX

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
Las Palmas Apartments
4200 Las Palmas Cir, Brownsville, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1022 sqft
Welcome home to Las Palmas Apartment Homes, where youll find comfort and convenience in the heart of Brownsville, Texas.
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
9 Units Available
La Mansion Del Paso
2700 FM 802, Brownsville, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1326 sqft
Located near Interstate 69E and Portway Acres Park. Pet-friendly apartments feature relaxing community amenities, including a resort-style swimming pool and walking trails. Convenient apartment unit features include air conditioning, ceiling fans and dishwasher.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
2100 W San Marcelo Blvd
2100 San Marcelo Boulevard, Brownsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1118 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED - Includes all utilities, and wireless Internet - All TVs have a Roku or are Smart Weekly or Monthly - More than 1100 sqft of living area - All tile (NO carpet) - Ceiling fans in every bedroom - Garage for 2 cars with automatic

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2703 CALLE DELICIOSA
2703 Calle Deliciosa, Brownsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1323 sqft
Renovated 2BR/3BA near Hudson Blvd! *Gated community* Super close to Walmart, Hike/Bike trail, retail, and eateries. This home has been fully updated and it's perfect for the minimalist enthusiast. Black stainless steel kitchen appliances included.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2064 E VAN BUREN ST.
2064 East Van Buren Street, Brownsville, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
525 sqft
Completely renovated private unit one block from UTRGV/TSC. Enjoy the comfort of your own private space without having to share with a roommate(s).
Results within 5 miles of Brownsville

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5300 Escondido Pass
5300 Escondia Drive, Laureles, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1587 sqft
beautiful courtyard home with a detached garage that opens both.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
907 Hallam Street - 4
907 Hallam Street, Laguna Vista, TX
2 Bedrooms
$815
1300 sqft
*RECENTLY RENOVATED INSIDE AND OUT* *New carpet upstairs* *New flooring in bathrooms* *New countertops and refinished cabinets in kitchen* *Fresh paint* Two-car garage! Spacious master bedroom with 100 sq. ft.
Results within 10 miles of Brownsville
1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Valor at Harlingen
902 S Palm Court Dr, Harlingen, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near I-2 and I-69E. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, all with high ceilings, walk-in closets, patio/balconies and granite-like countertops. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and Internet cafe. Parking available for a fee.
1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:30pm
17 Units Available
Reata Apartments
3102 Haine Dr, Harlingen, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1019 sqft
Welcome home to Reata Apartment Homes in Harlingen, Texas. We are conveniently located near state highways for a smooth commute to Corpus Christi, Brownsville and up the Rio Grande Valley.
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
Cornerstone
2115 E Vinson Ave, Harlingen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cornerstone Apartments has an ideal location on the north side of Harlingen, where casual elegance and comfort meet. Cornerstone offers quality living for those who prefer to relax quietly and those with an active lifestyle.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
613 N 3rd St
613 North 3rd Street, Harlingen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$700
1010 sqft
Cute older home features large open floor plan, jacuzzi style bath tub in master bathroom, new tile and interior paint throughout. Nearby schools include Austin Elementary, Memorial and Harlingen High School. To schedule a viewing call Mason and Co.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6314 Guinevere Drive
6314 Guinevere, Harlingen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Mid-Century and Contemporary Modern Duplex Home 2 Bedroom / 2.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
135 E BAHAMA ST.
135 East Bahama Street, South Padre Island, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2658 sqft
Very nice long term rental. Property is walking distance to the beach, has a very nice pool and is close to restaurants and stores. An additional $25..00 fee per month per pet in addition to the $250.00 per pet non refundable pet fee is required.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
110 Coronado Dr.
110 Coronado Drive, South Padre Island, TX
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2125 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SUMMER RENTAL A MUST:360*ROOFTOP PANORAMA VIEWS Day Gazing to Night Starz RESIDENCE LUXURY LIVING JUNE, JULY, AUGUST - FEATURES A COASTAL Gulf, Bay, City View OBSERVATION DECK SKY BAR: open venue space to social dining, entertain, meditate, relax

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
115 Amberjack St.
115 East Amberjack Street, South Padre Island, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
948 sqft
Centrally located, corner unit on South Padre Island. Perfect location for a local! 1/2 block from the beach and very close to entertainment district. Tenant pays electricity. Large bedrooms and large south facing balcony.
City Guide for Brownsville, TX

Brownsville, Texas

Howdy, partner. Rumor has it you’re planning to saddle up and head on down to Brownsville, Texas, the “city on the border by the sea.” Wise move, future Lone Star leaser, if you have a hankering to live in a town where the cost of living is low. Think you got what it takes to call yourself a true Texan? Then read on, and you’ll be living the dream in Brownsville in no time… See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Brownsville, TX

Finding an apartment in Brownsville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

