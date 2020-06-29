Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center carport clubhouse dog park hot tub internet access

Nestled among the rolling hills and lush woodlands of northwest Austin, The Madison at the Arboretum offers comfort, convenience and a unique sense of style- just minutes away from the Arboretum shopping, fine dining, major employers and immediate access to major highways. Our apartment homes feature the modern innovations in design and construction commonly found in upscale custom residences. We offer a number of unique services that you just can't find anywhere else. You'll be so amazed by the never ending views that you'll forget you're only minutes from downtown! Almost all our homes feature a Greenbelt view! Enjoy the charm, elegance and style of our one and two bedroom apartments here at Madison Apartment Homes, where designer quality will delight and amaze you. Each of our unique floor plans feature a fully-equipped electric kitchen, private balcony or patio, spacious closets, and more! Take advantage of our community features as well! A sparking swimming pool, barbecue picnic areas, pet stations, and a state-of-the-art fitness center are just a few of the wonderful advantages we offer our residents. Discover our peaceful enclave here at Madison Apartment Homes.