All apartments in Austin
Find more places like Bainbridge Villas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
Bainbridge Villas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

Bainbridge Villas

3603 Southridge Dr · (512) 866-2805
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
South Lamar
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3603 Southridge Dr, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

A-1-1

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 623 sqft

A-2-1

$975

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

2 Bedrooms

B-1-1

$1,100

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 874 sqft

B-U1-1

$1,300

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 874 sqft

3 Bedrooms

C-1-1

$1,460

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bainbridge Villas.

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
courtyard
google fiber
online portal
playground
Exciting renovations are underway and we'll be breaking ground soon on our new Leasing Center. Our new modern leasing and amenity center will feature a coffee bar, business center, and fitness center for our residents to enjoy. We're also adding a new, larger swimming pool with lots of deck space to relax or spend time with family and friends. Our community is getting a fresh new look with new paint colors and modern upgrades both inside and out. Come grow with us!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1bed); $200 (2bed); $300 (3bed)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Cats
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bainbridge Villas have any available units?
Bainbridge Villas offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $950, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,100, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,460. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Bainbridge Villas have?
Some of Bainbridge Villas's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bainbridge Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Bainbridge Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bainbridge Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Bainbridge Villas is pet friendly.
Does Bainbridge Villas offer parking?
Yes, Bainbridge Villas offers parking.
Does Bainbridge Villas have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bainbridge Villas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bainbridge Villas have a pool?
Yes, Bainbridge Villas has a pool.
Does Bainbridge Villas have accessible units?
Yes, Bainbridge Villas has accessible units.
Does Bainbridge Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bainbridge Villas has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Bainbridge Villas?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park at Monterey Oaks
4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd
Austin, TX 78749
Madison at Scofield Farms
13401 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78727
Timbers Apartments
1034 Clayton Lane
Austin, TX 78723
Bell Hill Country
8600 W Highway 71
Austin, TX 78735
Easton Hills
1900 Burton Dr
Austin, TX 78741
West Lynn Quarter
807 W Lynn
Austin, TX 78703
Oxford at Tech Ridge
305 E Yager Ln
Austin, TX 78753
Nichols Park
5001 Convict Hill Rd
Austin, TX 78749

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity