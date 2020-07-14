Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bainbridge Villas.
Amenities
on-site laundry
google fiber
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
courtyard
google fiber
online portal
playground
Exciting renovations are underway and we'll be breaking ground soon on our new Leasing Center. Our new modern leasing and amenity center will feature a coffee bar, business center, and fitness center for our residents to enjoy. We're also adding a new, larger swimming pool with lots of deck space to relax or spend time with family and friends. Our community is getting a fresh new look with new paint colors and modern upgrades both inside and out. Come grow with us!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1bed); $200 (2bed); $300 (3bed)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Cats
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Bainbridge Villas have any available units?
Bainbridge Villas offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $950, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,100, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,460. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Bainbridge Villas have?
Some of Bainbridge Villas's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bainbridge Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Bainbridge Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bainbridge Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Bainbridge Villas is pet friendly.
Does Bainbridge Villas offer parking?
Yes, Bainbridge Villas offers parking.
Does Bainbridge Villas have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bainbridge Villas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bainbridge Villas have a pool?
Yes, Bainbridge Villas has a pool.
Does Bainbridge Villas have accessible units?
Yes, Bainbridge Villas has accessible units.
Does Bainbridge Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bainbridge Villas has units with dishwashers.