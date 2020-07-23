Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 7:00 AM

12 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Aransas Pass, TX

Finding an apartment in Aransas Pass that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 07:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Oasis
2050 South Saunders Street, Aransas Pass, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come discover Oasis in beautiful Aransas Pass, Texas.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1329 Oak Park Dr
1329 Oak Park Drive, Aransas Pass, TX
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1217 sqft
This is a beautiful home that has been remodeled with hardwood flooring thru out, open concept, side by side stainless, refrigerator, stainless stove and dishwasher, window blinds and a large separated 2 car garage with remote, breezeway between
Results within 1 mile of Aransas Pass

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
111 PORT ROYAL
111 Port, Aransas County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1742 sqft
CANAL-FRONT property in the highly desirable City by the Sea TX - Find your Freedom in this CANAL-FRONT property in the highly desirable City by the Sea, TX! Conveniently located off SH35 between Rockport and Aransas Pass.
Results within 5 miles of Aransas Pass
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
10 Units Available
Cove
2032 State Highway 361, Ingleside, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
941 sqft
Fashionable, modern and with upscale designer features throughout. On-site fitness center, detached garages, lounge-style pool and a dog park. Homes include a full-size washer and dryer and garden bathtubs.

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
211 Bayshore Dr
211 Bayshore Drive, Ingleside on the Bay, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1932 sqft
If you're searching for the perfect Coastal home then this is it! Sip your morning coffee while overlooking the water and enjoy the Bay breezes on warm days.
Results within 10 miles of Aransas Pass
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
15 Units Available
Pavilions at Northshore
301 Northshore Blvd, Portland, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
977 sqft
Residents of this community have easy access to Northshore Country Club and Crescent Center. Property amenities include private garages, gated entry, a coffee bar and two pools. Apartments feature kitchen islands, walk-in closets and patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
195 Units Available
Pearl Point
2400 FM 2165, Rockport, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,117
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,658
1382 sqft
Discover your luxury apartment home in iconic Rockport, TX. Just a quick drive to Rockport Beach, local parks, golf courses, and favorite bayside restaurants.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
19 Units Available
Northshore Place
177 Northshore Boulevard, Portland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,251
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1109 sqft
This beautiful community offers poolside cabanas, covered parking and an on-site fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets and chef-inspired kitchens. Simpson Park and Crescent Center are conveniently located nearby.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Portland Sutherland
603 Seco
603 Seco Drive, Portland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2524 sqft
*New Rental Listing* - Are you looking for a spacious remodeled house in Portland? Your search ends with this 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom, 2 living room on a very large lot.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Portland Sutherland
115 Granby Pl
115 Granby Place, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2242 sqft
Immaculate East Cliff home with two living areas 1 with a fireplace, 3 large bedrooms and 2 baths. Kitchen is just steps away from both living areas. Master suite is large with two nice size walk-in closets. Master bath is nicely updated.

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1113 La Mirada
1113 La Mirada Street, Portland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1687 sqft
Open floor plan....kitchen opens to eating area and living room. Stainless steel dishwasher and stove, Split bedrooms and master suite with separate shower and garden tub. hardwood floors with ceramic tile in bedrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Aransas Pass, TX

Finding an apartment in Aransas Pass that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

