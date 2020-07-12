Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:33 PM

52 Apartments for rent in Alton, TX with parking

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Sharyland
3307 Magdalena St Apt 4
3307 Magdalena St, West Sharyland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$750
MOVE IN RENT ONLY!!!! 3307 Magdalena Mission TX This new units are on the back curve off Mile 2 between Inspiration and Moorefield.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mission
3204 ANITA ST.
3204 Anita Street, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
$620
1100 sqft
MOVE IN WITH 2 WEEKS FREE THIS MONTH ONLY!! - Property Id: 126376 Move into these SUPER SPACIOUS units today with modern kitchen cabinets and layout this unit will make you feel at home! These units are located in a great community with police

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Paseo del Sol Apartments
2501 Hibiscus Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$725
850 sqft
This spacious garden apartment features an open floor plan with combination Living/dining/ kitchen. The Apartment building is quite and peaceful with Beautiful and colorful Landscaping. Two picnic areas with grills.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
4024 Dunlin Avenue
4024 Dunlin Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1579 sqft
PERFECT LOCATION, This 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home sits on a corner lot with side, 2 garage entry. Split concept home with master bedroom away from the kids. Master bathroom features double vanity, garden tub, separate shower and walk in closets.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Ponderosa
3617 N 32nd Street
3617 North 32nd Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1536 sqft
Home for Rent in McAllen! The home is 3/2/2+2cp. Corner lot with rear garage and 2 carport on the back. Nice neighborhood. Big master bath area with Jacuzzi, granite countertops, and high ceilings.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
5137 Lost Creek Lane
5137 Lost Creek Ln, Hidalgo County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1704 sqft
The Escondido neighborhood you dreamed of, with quiet tree lined streets, new, well kept homes and lawns, friendly people and children laughing. The BRAND NEW house has 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tierra Del Sol
2516 Flamingo Cir
2516 Flamingo Circle, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great home located in McAllen, perfect location close to major city avenues and commercial plazas.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tierra Del Sol
2516 Flamingo Ct
2516 Flamingo Cir, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
MOVE IN TODAY WITH 2 WEEKS FREE!!! - Property Id: 129803 2516 Flamingo Cir, McAllen, TX 78504 Great home located in McAllen, perfect location close to major city avenues and commercial plazas.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
701 Mynah Ave
701 Mynah Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$790
MOVE IN TODAY WITH ONLY RENT!!!! - Property Id: 301173 Zoned for Gonzalez Elementary, conveniently located near HEB on Trenton Rd.and minutes away from many north McAllen shopping centers.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
600 W Fern Ave Apt 19
600 Fern Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
MOVE IN 2 WEEKS FREE!! Call our office for more info!!!!! 956-627-5529/ 956-627-5506 TEXT: 956-432-9507 / 956-342-1023 Beautiful, Clean 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Condominium Fully Furnished 600 Fern is a beautiful private community with landscape and

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Mission
2010 Miroslava Ave Apt 10
2010 Miroslava Avenue, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$530
3 Bedrooms
$750
MOVE IN TODAY!! Located on Mile 2 and almost at the corner of Hill Crest Dr., these apartments are close to a wide variety of stores and restaurants off of Pecan (Griffin Parkway), Conway and La Homa. Possibly zoned for Lloyd M.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Palmhurst
4607 #3 Pine Meadow Dr
4607 3 Mile Line, Palmhurst, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2530 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Town Home. This rental property is fully furnished. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, built in shelving. Beautiful fireplace in Living Area. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
1401 W. Dove Avenue - 62
1401 Dove Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
796 sqft
Welcome to north McAllen, the flourishing side of our city. We welcome you to visit our newly remodeled apartments. We are under new ownership and management. Surrounded by important streets such as 10th St, Dove Avenue, Bicentennial/2nd St.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
404 Marigold Avenue
404 Marigold Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1411 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED BRICK HOME IN A QUIET DESIRABLE NEIGHBORHOOD. ENJOY THIS 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE LINED WITH LARGE TREES AND A STONE WALKWAY. CLOSE TO JACKSON SCHOOL, MOVIE THEATER, AND RESTAURANTS. GREAT LOCATION! CALL 956-212-6412

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Ridge Park
216 East Xenops Avenue
216 East Xenops Avenue, McAllen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2159 sqft
Spacious beauty nestled in coveted Northridge Park in north Mcallen. Beautifully landscaped 4bd/2bth/2car garage brick veener home with sparkling pool.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
7021 North 3rd Street
7021 North 3rd Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1914 sqft
GRANITE COUNTERS, TILE THROUGHOUT LIVING AREAS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES INCLUDED, WASHER/DRYER UNITS INCLUDED, DOUBLE CAR GARAGE. PRIVATELY GATED AND NEXT TO RUNNING TRAILS ON 2ND STREET, MINUTES FROM SHOPPING, EXPRESSWAY, DINING, ETC.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
7029 North 3rd Street
7029 North 3rd Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1914 sqft
GRANITE COUNTERS, TILE THROUGHOUT LIVING AREAS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES INCLUDED, WASHER/DRYER UNITS INCLUDED, DOUBLE CAR GARAGE. PRIVATELY GATED AND NEXT TO RUNNING TRAILS ON 2ND STREET, MINUTES FROM SHOPPING, EXPRESSWAY, DINING, ETC.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Mission
3206 Hill Crest Dr
3206 Hill Crest Drive, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$750
VERY NICE YET AFFORDABLE APARTMENT!! 3200 Hill Crest Mission TX This two story building is located on the very corner of Hill Crest Dr. and Mile 2! Enjoy an open floor concept gives you endless possibilities with what to do with the space.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mission
3200 Anita St Apt 1
3200 Anita Street, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
$620
1100 sqft
MOVE IN WITH 2 WEEKS FREE!!! Move into these SUPER SPACIOUS units today with modern kitchen cabinets and layout this unit will make you feel at home!!These townhouses have an open concept downstairs for all and any decor! Upstairs has an amazing
Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
15 Units Available
The Plantation Apartments
4405 S Shary Rd, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1443 sqft
The Plantation Apartments in Mission, Texas offer a variety of luxurious one, two and three bedroom floor plans designed to perfectly fit your lifestyle.
Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
26 Units Available
Rincon Apartments
3801 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1033 sqft
Welcome home to Rincon Apartment Homes in McAllen, Texas. A quaint residential neighborhood, centrally located near major shopping centers, local businesses and popular restaurants.
Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
6 Units Available
Residence at Edinburg II
4504 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
Studio
$910
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1072 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.
Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
15 Units Available
Mission
Plantation Phase II
4405 South Shary Road, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1443 sqft
The Plantation Apartments in Mission, Texas offer a variety of luxurious one, two and three bedroom floor plans designed to perfectly fit your lifestyle.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
14 Units Available
Mission
Las Misiones
3807 Plantation Blvd, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1359 sqft
Designer finishes throughout this community. Minutes from Sharyland Schools and the parks. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, beautiful landscaping and a playground. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and cathedral ceilings.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Alton, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Alton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

