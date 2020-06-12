87 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Alton, TX

/
Alton
1302 W Harrison Ave
1302 West Harrison Avenue, Alton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$875
Actual address: 1302 W HARRISON AVE ALTON, TX 78573 A modern apartment in Alton, Tx. One story with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with assigned parking for two vehicles. This apartment includes water and trash pick up.
Alton
311 N Buena Vista Street
311 Buenavista Street, Alton, TX
One of a kind custom built home....Absolutely Stunning! Featuring open concept,. 4 large Bedrooms and 3 and 1/2 Bathrooms. The kitchen has granite with custom wooden cabinetry, upgraded lighting fixtures that are found throughout the home.
West Sharyland
3307 Magdalena St Apt 4
3307 Magdalena St, West Sharyland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$775
MOVE IN DEPOSIT ONLY!!!! 3307 Magdalena Mission TX This new units are on the back curve off Mile 2 between Inspiration and Moorefield.
4509 Ensenada Ave
4509 Ensenada Ave, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Your dream new home is ready for you! Luxury designed contemporary with a lot of upgrades home in the city of McAllen. Kitchen chef's dream with a huge kitchen island, nice backsplash plenty of white cabinets, and very spacious walk-in pantry.
3916 Daffodil Ave
3916 Daffodil Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1687 sqft
TownHouse For Rent - Property Id: 266504 Perfect location in McAllen 3bedrooms and 21/2 full bathroom upstairs and Tile floors (no carpet), neutral colors and very clean unit ready to move in.
6705 N 5th St
6705 North 5th Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2045 sqft
MOVE IN TODAY!! - Property Id: 290601 Come see this excellent townhouse in a very desirable area in north McAllen.Ceiling fans, modern bathrooms, and amazing fixtures with LED lights are just a few features on this amazing home.
1422 West Gardenia Avenue
1422 Gardenia Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1556 sqft
Beautiful and well maintained - 3 Bedroom + Study/Office/ 2 bath home with huge backyard. Ceramic tile floors throughout home. Nice large bedrooms and living area. Huge backyard. Landlord pays for lawn maintenance and mowing twice a month.
1806 Rice Ave
1806 Rice Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1650 sqft
1806 Rice Ave Available 07/01/20 3Bed/2Bath in Upscale neighborhood ( 23rd & Freddy Gonzalez ) - Rent: $1,6500.0 Deposit: $1,650.00 Video Tour: https://youtu.be/xmcU98nrXmw Upscale 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in Mcallen Texas.
2920 N 51st st
2920 North 51st Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1572 sqft
2920 N 51st st Available 07/01/20 3 Bed/2 Bath Townhome in Mcallen TX Now Available! - Walk Through Tour: https://www.youtube.
Mission
2010 Miroslava Ave Apt 10
2010 Miroslava Avenue, Mission, TX
3 Bedrooms
$775
MOVE IN TODAY!! Located on Mile 2 and almost at the corner of Hill Crest Dr., these apartments are close to a wide variety of stores and restaurants off of Pecan (Griffin Parkway), Conway and La Homa. Possibly zoned for Lloyd M.
4121 Nightshade Avenue
4121 Nightshade Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2300 sqft
Centrally located, close to schools, shopping centers, restaurants and parks in McAllen. This 2 story home has plenty of space for the family. 3 bedrooms 2.
Ponderosa
3401 W Gardenia Avenue
3401 Gardenia Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1752 sqft
Well maintained home located near shopping, food, and McAllen Public Library. The home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and an office. Nice corner lot with sizable back yard.
5137 Lost Creek Lane
5137 Lost Creek Ln, Hidalgo County, TX
The Escondido neighborhood you dreamed of, with quiet tree lined streets, new, well kept homes and lawns, friendly people and children laughing. The BRAND NEW house has 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage.
Mission
2316 E 20th Street
2316 East 20th Street, Mission, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1422 sqft
Beautifully renovated, spacious, and clean home directly across the street from Bannworth Park! You'll love the home's location in a quiet, established neighborhood and in SHARYLAND ISD.
Mission
1903 E 21st Street
1903 East 21st Street, Mission, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1768 sqft
Very nice and cozy home, with a split floor plan, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Large family area and covered patio. Sharyland schools.
3619 N 41st Lane
3619 North 41st Lane, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1264 sqft
Three Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, Tile Floors in Living Areas and Wood Laminate in Bedrooms. Blinds Throughout.
North Ridge Park
6904 N Peking Street
6904 North Peking Street, McAllen, TX
Beautiful large home in North McAllen, Gonzalez Elementary. This home features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 living areas and 2 dining ares. Also has a very large backyard with a era entry garage. Call now for an appointment.
Mission
2320 Harmony Lane
2320 Harmony Ln, Mission, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1582 sqft
Brand new and beautiful gated 2 story Condominium located near restaurants. Includes refrigerator, stove, microwave, washer & dryer.
2005 Rice Avenue
2005 Rice Avenue, McAllen, TX
Beautiful home in north mcallen, 4 bedroom home and 2 bath home, call your listing agent to show you the house.
Gardenia Terrace - Arther Terrace
3113 Goldcrest Avenue
3113 Goldcrest Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1516 sqft
Well maintained home with all tile floors; large living areas with beamed ceiling and fan; master has his/hers closets; kitchen appliances include stove, dishwasher, refrigerator; washer/dryer in garage; fruit trees in back yard; sprinkler system;
6113 N 8th Street
6113 North 8th Street, McAllen, TX
Whether you are starting a family or want to cozy up to a warm home after a long day of work, this is the accommodation you are looking for! The luxurious four-bedroom apartment will snuggle you up throughout the night and the fresh paint and
3828 W Daffodil Avenue
3828 Daffodil Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1680 sqft
Luxurious townhouse in West McAllen. Minutes to Rowe H.S. Close to Target,Wal-Mart, and McAllen Public Library. Granite counters in Kitchen and Bathrooms. Porcelain tile downstairs. High Ceilings, Stainless steel appliances
Palmhurst
4607 #3 Pine Meadow Dr
4607 3 Mile Line, Palmhurst, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2530 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Town Home. This rental property is fully furnished. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, built in shelving. Beautiful fireplace in Living area. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space.
2504 Fairmont Avenue
2504 Fairmont Avenue, McAllen, TX
Spacious, attractive 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in North McAllen. Property offers two living and two dinning room spaces, plus additional bonus room, which can serve as an office.