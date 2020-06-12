/
2 bedroom apartments
50 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Alton, TX
Alton
1 Unit Available
2606 Eisenhower Avenue
2606 E Eisenhower Ave, Alton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$825
1020 sqft
Beautiful new construction apartments, Quartz countertops threw out, Washer, dryer, refrigerator and stove included! Patio area for entertainment! security alarm system, led lighting.
La Homa
1 Unit Available
2601 West 65th Street
2601 65th Street, La Homa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$875
979 sqft
This beautiful New construction home is a Must see!!
1 Unit Available
604 S Logan Dr
604 Logan Drive, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$690
MOVE IN TODAY WITH ONLY RENT! - Property Id: 156677 These 2 bedroom, 2 baths is located off of 10th St. and Sprague, centralized between north McAllen and Edinburg.
Mission
1 Unit Available
2210 E 1st St
2210 E 1st St, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1350 sqft
LUXURY TOWN-HOME MOVE IN TODAY!! - Property Id: 186255 Aqua Luxury Living is a brand new and luxurious private community with lush landscape, modern pool, spacious club house, playground and jogging trails. Conveniently located off Shary Rd.
Mission
1 Unit Available
1906 Jim Schroeder
1906 Jim Schroder Dr, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
2036 sqft
Mission Texas-Beautiful home for lease - Now taking applications Move to the Gated Summerwood Manor! Peaceful surrounded by Beautiful homes. This home has an open floor concept with special details throughout.
Mission
1 Unit Available
3204 Anita St
3204 Anita Street, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
$620
1100 sqft
MOVE IN WITH 2 WEEKS FREE!!! Move into these SUPER SPACIOUS units today with modern kitchen cabinets and layout this unit will make you feel at home!! These units are located in a great community with police officers on site near supermarkets,
1 Unit Available
4307 W La Guardia Ln
4307 Guardia Avenue, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$690
918 sqft
SUMMER IS NEAR SPECIAL! MOVE IN NOW GET 1 WEEK FREE!! ONLY 1 LEFT Call us during regular business hours easy to see! Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment for a low rent and deposit. Washer, dryer, fridge and stove included in the unit.
1 Unit Available
600 W Fern Ave Apt 19
600 Fern Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
MOVE IN 2 WEEKS FREE!! Call our office for more info!!!!! 956-627-5529/ 956-627-5506 TEXT: 956-432-9507 / 956-342-1023 Beautiful, Clean 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Condominium Fully Furnished 600 Fern is a beautiful private community with landscape and
Mission
1 Unit Available
3200 Anita St Apt 1
3200 Anita Street, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
$620
1100 sqft
MOVE IN WITH 2 WEEKS FREE!!! Move into these SUPER SPACIOUS units today with modern kitchen cabinets and layout this unit will make you feel at home!!These townhouses have an open concept downstairs for all and any decor! Upstairs has an amazing
2 Units Available
Paseo del Sol Apartments
2501 Hibiscus Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$725
850 sqft
This spacious garden apartment features an open floor plan with combination Living/dining/ kitchen. The Apartment building is quite and peaceful with Beautiful and colorful Landscaping. Two picnic areas with grills.
1 Unit Available
1401 W. Dove Avenue - 62
1401 Dove Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
796 sqft
Welcome to north McAllen, the flourishing side of our city. We welcome you to visit our newly remodeled apartments. We are under new ownership and management. Surrounded by important streets such as 10th St, Dove Avenue, Bicentennial/2nd St.
1 Unit Available
1200 Sandpiper Avenue
1200 Sandpiper Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
842 sqft
Brand new apartment, excellent location in the North McAllen area, near schools, walking distance to shopping areas like Target, Heb, Sam's, Starbucks chain restaurants, etc.
1 Unit Available
313 S 49th Street
313 49th Street, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1277 sqft
Freshly painted. Nice and modern, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. First floor, living, dining, kitchen, pantry, half bath, and laundry room. Kitchen features granite countertops. Upstairs are the two bedrooms and the 2 full bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
2913 N 31st Street
2913 31st Street, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$680
800 sqft
Two Bedroom Apartment located in walking distance to McAuliffe Elementary School. 2Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, with laundry room hook ups. Close to Bus Stop and close distance to Shopping (Walmart, Target, Dollar Tree and much more).
Mission
1 Unit Available
2815 Mimosa Street
2815 Mimosa Street, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2815 Mimosa Street in Mission. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
2016 Queens Ave
2016 Queens Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1508 sqft
2016 Queens Ave Available 07/01/20 2Bed/2Bath w Office, Upscale Community ( Trenton & 23rd ) - Walk Through Tour: https://youtu.be/IJUMQ0tO0jQ Rent: $1500.00 Deposit: $1500.
9 Units Available
The Plantation Apartments
4405 S Shary Rd, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1040 sqft
The Plantation Apartments in Mission, Texas offer a variety of luxurious one, two and three bedroom floor plans designed to perfectly fit your lifestyle.
28 Units Available
Rincon Apartments
3801 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1033 sqft
Welcome home to Rincon Apartment Homes in McAllen, Texas. A quaint residential neighborhood, centrally located near major shopping centers, local businesses and popular restaurants.
Chaparral Village
53 Units Available
Devon Place
4122 Rhonda Drive, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1052 sqft
Opening in December 2019, Devon Place in Edinburg, TX, will offer one, two, and three bedroom Apartment Homes for rent. For luxury living in charming Edinburg, look no further than our sparkling new community.
Mission
8 Units Available
Plantation Phase II
4405 South Shary Road, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
1049 sqft
The Plantation Apartments in Mission, Texas offer a variety of luxurious one, two and three bedroom floor plans designed to perfectly fit your lifestyle.
8 Units Available
The Residence at Edinburg
4590 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
946 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.
Mission
16 Units Available
Las Misiones
3807 Plantation Blvd, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1051 sqft
Designer finishes throughout this community. Minutes from Sharyland Schools and the parks. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, beautiful landscaping and a playground. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and cathedral ceilings.
5 Units Available
Residence at Edinburg II
4504 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1072 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.
3 Units Available
Mirabella
4224 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1070 sqft
Luxury living has a new address in McAllen, TX. Mirabella Apartments provide you with the best features in town.