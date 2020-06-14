Apartment List
39 Apartments for rent in Murfreesboro, TN with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
40 Units Available
Springfield
3726 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1311 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units with plank flooring and designer lighting. Community features include a bark park, saltwater pool and outdoor fireplace. Close to Brown's Chapel Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
15 Units Available
Century Autumn Wood
630 Saint Andrews Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,030
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1265 sqft
A beautiful, resort-like community with a spacious layout located near area schools, parks, and entertainment. Each apartment features updated appliances and private patios. Residents enjoy large pool and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
Arbor Brook
350 Covenant Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,009
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
1265 sqft
Apartments feature maple cabinetry, walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryers. Community amenities include pool, expansive deck, pergola and fitness center. Located close to I-24, Stones River National Battlefield and Old Fort Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
62 Units Available
Chelsea Place
805 Bradyville Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$894
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$967
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,373
1345 sqft
Units include walk-in closets and pantries along with full-sized balconies/patios. Development is conveniently located to offer easy access to the nearby freeways. Community features include a tanning salon, high-speed internet and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
$
15 Units Available
Cason Estates
1650 Cason Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$950
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1550 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Our Community features unique one, two and three bedroom layouts. Some of our homes have eat-in kitchens, fireplaces and built in desks.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
34 Units Available
The Banks at West Fork
1405 Riverwatch Court, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,125
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1412 sqft
Close to Stones River Mall, these homes feature designer lighting, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Residents can enjoy a resort-inspired pool and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
39 Units Available
Olympus Hillwood
210 Hillwood Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$987
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,353
1393 sqft
Large apartments with ample natural light. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and fireplace. In-unit laundry. Community has volleyball court, pool, internet cafe and clubhouse. Complex is near Franklin Rd. with easy access to I-24.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
5 Units Available
Northfield Commons
2325 Willowbrook Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1233 sqft
Community has a fitness center, salt water swimming pool, outdoor grill and picnic area, children's playground and bark park. Close to MTSU, shopping and dining. Units have modern finishes and lots of light.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
10 Units Available
Village at Elam Farms
2945 Elam Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1335 sqft
Brand new luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Close to I-24, shopping and dining. Community has a fitness center, swimming pool and cabana. Units feature updated finishes and dark wood cabinets.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
184 Units Available
Vantage at Murfreesboro
3833 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$975
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1150 sqft
Extraordinary apartment home living is coming soon to Murfreesboro, Tennessee! Vantage at Murfreesboro will be ideally located near Interstates 24 and 840, offering an easy commute to the best in dining, shopping, and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
2 Units Available
The Southern
1751 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$919
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
850 sqft
In-person and Virtual Tours are available during business hours by appointment. Contact us to schedule today!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
100 Units Available
Vintage Gateway
2107 Lothric Way, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1501 sqft
Vintage Gateway unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve. When you live at Vintage Gateway, your address says it all.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
Richland Falls
526 Dill Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,071
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to Middle Tennessee State University. Garden-style apartments featuring private entries, gourmet kitchens, separate dining rooms, and double French doors leading to private patios or balconies. Select apartments boast sunrooms and private garages.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
20 Units Available
Vintage at the Avenue
1349 Greshampark Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,108
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops in a pet-friendly community. A resort-inspired pool, a clubhouse, and a sprawling fitness center for residents. Seven minutes from Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
11 Units Available
Alder Terrace
2426 E Main St, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$830
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
700 sqft
Located a short walk from Middle Tennessee State University, these charming apartments have carpeted bedrooms and vinyl flooring in the living areas. On-site recreation includes a saltwater pool and a wellness center.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
$
42 Units Available
The Harrison
261 Veterans Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1216 sqft
Situated off Veterans Parkway and within easy reach of I-24. Apartments feature amenities such as faux hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplaces and gourmet kitchens. On-site playground, swimming pool, dog park and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
29 Units Available
Hawthorne Park South
220 Indian Park Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$970
1048 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1323 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,307
1452 sqft
Hawthorne Park South Apartments in Murfreesboro, TN, offer fully renovated interiors in a park-like setting. Resort-style pool and lush green landscaping. Easy access to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 91

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
$
56 Units Available
Annandale Apartment Community
1307 Westlawn Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1413 sqft
Annandale Apartment Community sets the standard in luxury apartment living with massive open concept one, two and three bedrooms. Located in the coveted triple Blackman school district, we have year-round amenities for everyone
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
11 Units Available
Woodgate Farms Apartments
755 Saint Andrews Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$919
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1366 sqft
At Woodgate Farms you'll find spacious apartments, modern conveniences, and amenities that will appeal to just about any lifestyle. Whether you like to work out, swim laps, play games or just surf the web, you can do it at our Community Clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
3 Units Available
City Edge Flats
2435 Willowbrook Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$959
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person and Virtual Tours are available during business hours by appointment. Contact us to schedule today!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
5 Units Available
The Slate at Ninety Six
1841 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person and Virtual Tours are available during business hours by appointment. Contact us to schedule today!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:12pm
$
22 Units Available
3343 Memorial
3343 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1425 sqft
Community features manicured grounds, elevators, attached and adjacent garages and fitness center. Units have fully equipped kitchens, granite counters, large walk-in closets and washer/dryer in all homes.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
5 Units Available
Hamlet Square Townhomes
2325 Willowbrook Drive, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1200 sqft
Welcome to Hamlet Square Townhomes a well-designed community has been established in Murfreesboro, offering those who demand quality and good taste in their residence, a place to call home. The surroundings are sophisticated, the features are unique.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
Dana Downs
1400 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person and Virtual Tours are available during business hours by appointment. Contact us to schedule today!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Murfreesboro, TN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Murfreesboro renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

