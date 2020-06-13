Apartment List
91 Apartments for rent in Murfreesboro, TN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
$
15 Units Available
Cason Estates
1650 Cason Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$950
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1550 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Our Community features unique one, two and three bedroom layouts. Some of our homes have eat-in kitchens, fireplaces and built in desks.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
41 Units Available
Springfield
3726 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1311 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units with plank flooring and designer lighting. Community features include a bark park, saltwater pool and outdoor fireplace. Close to Brown's Chapel Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
$
26 Units Available
3343 Memorial
3343 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1425 sqft
Community features manicured grounds, elevators, attached and adjacent garages and fitness center. Units have fully equipped kitchens, granite counters, large walk-in closets and washer/dryer in all homes.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
185 Units Available
Vantage at Murfreesboro
3833 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$975
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1150 sqft
Extraordinary apartment home living is coming soon to Murfreesboro, Tennessee! Vantage at Murfreesboro will be ideally located near Interstates 24 and 840, offering an easy commute to the best in dining, shopping, and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
$
42 Units Available
The Harrison
261 Veterans Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1216 sqft
Situated off Veterans Parkway and within easy reach of I-24. Apartments feature amenities such as faux hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplaces and gourmet kitchens. On-site playground, swimming pool, dog park and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Richland Falls
526 Dill Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,068
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to Middle Tennessee State University. Garden-style apartments featuring private entries, gourmet kitchens, separate dining rooms, and double French doors leading to private patios or balconies. Select apartments boast sunrooms and private garages.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
34 Units Available
The Banks at West Fork
1405 Riverwatch Court, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,125
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1412 sqft
Close to Stones River Mall, these homes feature designer lighting, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Residents can enjoy a resort-inspired pool and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Century Autumn Wood
630 Saint Andrews Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,030
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1265 sqft
A beautiful, resort-like community with a spacious layout located near area schools, parks, and entertainment. Each apartment features updated appliances and private patios. Residents enjoy large pool and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Hawthorne Park South
220 Indian Park Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$970
1048 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1323 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,307
1452 sqft
Hawthorne Park South Apartments in Murfreesboro, TN, offer fully renovated interiors in a park-like setting. Resort-style pool and lush green landscaping. Easy access to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 91

Last updated June 13 at 06:12am
$
57 Units Available
Annandale Apartment Community
1307 Westlawn Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1413 sqft
Annandale Apartment Community sets the standard in luxury apartment living with massive open concept one, two and three bedrooms. Located in the coveted triple Blackman school district, we have year-round amenities for everyone
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
21 Units Available
Carrington Park
2778 Rideout Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,084
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1320 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1555 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom furnished luxury apartments offer carpet, hardwoods, gourmet kitchens, ceiling fans, fireplace, W/D hookups, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, tennis court, volleyball, basketball, dog park and pet wash station. Near I-24.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
3 Units Available
Belden Reserve Apartments
475 Swanholme Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,030
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped community in the award-winning Blackman School District. Units with walk-in closets, kitchens with islands and counter seating, 9-ceilings, pre-hung window coverings and separate dining rooms.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
6 Units Available
Northfield Commons
2325 Willowbrook Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1233 sqft
Community has a fitness center, salt water swimming pool, outdoor grill and picnic area, children's playground and bark park. Close to MTSU, shopping and dining. Units have modern finishes and lots of light.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Vintage at the Avenue
1349 Greshampark Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,108
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops in a pet-friendly community. A resort-inspired pool, a clubhouse, and a sprawling fitness center for residents. Seven minutes from Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
The Paddock Club Murfreesboro
150 W Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$923
1039 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1438 sqft
A tennis court, fitness center, pool, sundeck and spa offer luxury to this community's residents. Apartments have patios or balconies along with wood-burning fireplaces. Shopping and dining along Memorial Boulevard are just seconds away.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Arbor Brook
350 Covenant Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,009
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
1265 sqft
Apartments feature maple cabinetry, walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryers. Community amenities include pool, expansive deck, pergola and fitness center. Located close to I-24, Stones River National Battlefield and Old Fort Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
64 Units Available
Chelsea Place
805 Bradyville Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$924
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$967
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,343
1345 sqft
Units include walk-in closets and pantries along with full-sized balconies/patios. Development is conveniently located to offer easy access to the nearby freeways. Community features include a tanning salon, high-speed internet and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
43 Units Available
Ashwood Cove
1211 Hazelwood St, Murfreesboro, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$818
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1048 sqft
Ashwood Cove in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, offers charming, updated modern apartments in a park-like setting. Apartments feature modern countertops, flooring and balconies. A resort pool on the grounds is waiting for you to come for a swim.
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
23 Units Available
Colony House
1510 Huntington Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$884
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1408 sqft
Pet-friendly urban development located near Route 231, in the heart of the downtown area. Community amenities include tennis courts, pet park and 24-hour laundry room with Wi-Fi. Units feature ceramic tile and central air.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
39 Units Available
Olympus Hillwood
210 Hillwood Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$987
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,353
1393 sqft
Large apartments with ample natural light. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and fireplace. In-unit laundry. Community has volleyball court, pool, internet cafe and clubhouse. Complex is near Franklin Rd. with easy access to I-24.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
101 Units Available
Vintage Gateway
2107 Lothric Way, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1501 sqft
Vintage Gateway unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve. When you live at Vintage Gateway, your address says it all.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
14 Units Available
Woodgate Farms Apartments
755 Saint Andrews Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$919
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1366 sqft
At Woodgate Farms you'll find spacious apartments, modern conveniences, and amenities that will appeal to just about any lifestyle. Whether you like to work out, swim laps, play games or just surf the web, you can do it at our Community Clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Dana Downs
1400 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1340 sqft
In-person and Virtual Tours are available during business hours by appointment. Contact us to schedule today!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:36am
14 Units Available
St. Andrews Apartments
910 Saint Andrews, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$969
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1284 sqft
If you are looking for a quiet community surrounded by fun things to do, you’ve come to the right place. Our award winning community has everything you need, from the finest amenities, to exciting attractions nearby. You will be glad you made St.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Murfreesboro, TN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Murfreesboro renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

