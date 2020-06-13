/
accessible apartments
22 Accessible Apartments for rent in Murfreesboro, TN
26 Units Available
3343 Memorial
3343 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1425 sqft
Community features manicured grounds, elevators, attached and adjacent garages and fitness center. Units have fully equipped kitchens, granite counters, large walk-in closets and washer/dryer in all homes.
185 Units Available
Vantage at Murfreesboro
3833 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$975
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1150 sqft
Extraordinary apartment home living is coming soon to Murfreesboro, Tennessee! Vantage at Murfreesboro will be ideally located near Interstates 24 and 840, offering an easy commute to the best in dining, shopping, and entertainment venues.
34 Units Available
The Banks at West Fork
1405 Riverwatch Court, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,125
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1412 sqft
Close to Stones River Mall, these homes feature designer lighting, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Residents can enjoy a resort-inspired pool and a well-equipped fitness center.
14 Units Available
Century Autumn Wood
630 Saint Andrews Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,030
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1265 sqft
A beautiful, resort-like community with a spacious layout located near area schools, parks, and entertainment. Each apartment features updated appliances and private patios. Residents enjoy large pool and courtyard.
57 Units Available
Annandale Apartment Community
1307 Westlawn Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1413 sqft
Annandale Apartment Community sets the standard in luxury apartment living with massive open concept one, two and three bedrooms. Located in the coveted triple Blackman school district, we have year-round amenities for everyone
21 Units Available
Carrington Park
2778 Rideout Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,084
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1320 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1555 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom furnished luxury apartments offer carpet, hardwoods, gourmet kitchens, ceiling fans, fireplace, W/D hookups, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, tennis court, volleyball, basketball, dog park and pet wash station. Near I-24.
12 Units Available
The Paddock Club Murfreesboro
150 W Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$923
1039 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1438 sqft
A tennis court, fitness center, pool, sundeck and spa offer luxury to this community's residents. Apartments have patios or balconies along with wood-burning fireplaces. Shopping and dining along Memorial Boulevard are just seconds away.
7 Units Available
Arbor Brook
350 Covenant Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,009
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
1265 sqft
Apartments feature maple cabinetry, walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryers. Community amenities include pool, expansive deck, pergola and fitness center. Located close to I-24, Stones River National Battlefield and Old Fort Golf Course.
64 Units Available
Chelsea Place
805 Bradyville Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$924
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$967
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,343
1345 sqft
Units include walk-in closets and pantries along with full-sized balconies/patios. Development is conveniently located to offer easy access to the nearby freeways. Community features include a tanning salon, high-speed internet and a dog park.
14 Units Available
Cason Estates
1650 Cason Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$950
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1550 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Our Community features unique one, two and three bedroom layouts. Some of our homes have eat-in kitchens, fireplaces and built in desks.
101 Units Available
Vintage Gateway
2107 Lothric Way, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1501 sqft
Vintage Gateway unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve. When you live at Vintage Gateway, your address says it all.
14 Units Available
Woodgate Farms Apartments
755 Saint Andrews Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$919
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1366 sqft
At Woodgate Farms you'll find spacious apartments, modern conveniences, and amenities that will appeal to just about any lifestyle. Whether you like to work out, swim laps, play games or just surf the web, you can do it at our Community Clubhouse.
19 Units Available
Vintage Blackman
533 Agripark Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1410 sqft
Situated in charming Murfreesboro. Apartments feature entries with built-in mudrooms, island kitchens with stainless steel appliances, bedrooms with oversized closets and private sunrooms or balconies. Property offers leisure amenities for all ages.
3 Units Available
City Edge Flats
2435 Willowbrook Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$959
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person and Virtual Tours are available during business hours by appointment. Contact us to schedule today!
5 Units Available
Westbury Farms Apartments
2620 New Salem Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$940
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Westbury Farms Apartments where you'll enjoy an amenity rich community with plenty to do. Our spacious apartments featuring in-suite washer/dryer, ample closet space, and full kitchens are perfect for any lifestyle.
5 Units Available
The Slate at Ninety Six
1841 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person and Virtual Tours are available during business hours by appointment. Contact us to schedule today!
10 Units Available
Alder Terrace
2426 E Main St, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$830
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
700 sqft
Located a short walk from Middle Tennessee State University, these charming apartments have carpeted bedrooms and vinyl flooring in the living areas. On-site recreation includes a saltwater pool and a wellness center.
5 Units Available
Hamlet Square Townhomes
2325 Willowbrook Drive, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1200 sqft
Welcome to Hamlet Square Townhomes a well-designed community has been established in Murfreesboro, offering those who demand quality and good taste in their residence, a place to call home. The surroundings are sophisticated, the features are unique.
9 Units Available
Village at Elam Farms
2945 Elam Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1335 sqft
Brand new luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Close to I-24, shopping and dining. Community has a fitness center, swimming pool and cabana. Units feature updated finishes and dark wood cabinets.
Results within 5 miles of Murfreesboro
7 Units Available
Ashton Creek Farms
14531 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,135
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1330 sqft
Conveniently located between Hwy 41 and I-24, just minutes from shopping and dining this beautiful and spacious location allows for quick access around Southeastern Nashville.
Results within 10 miles of Murfreesboro
41 Units Available
Verandas at Sam Ridley
1000 Colonnade Dr, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,031
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,408
1386 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Life is little more effortless when you live it Verandas at Sam Ridley apartment homes located in Nashville, Tennessee.
5 Units Available
Summer Creek
2001 Madison Square Blvd, La Vergne, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1242 sqft
We put the “community” in apartment community. With three spacious floor plans, a 24-hour fitness center, optional online rent payment and more, Summer Creek was designed with our residents in mind.
