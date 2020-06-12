/
2 bedroom apartments
10 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bristol, TN
311 12th St Apt # 2
311 12th Street, Bristol, TN
2 Bedrooms
$650
The Stone House - Property Id: 154996 APARTMENT #2` Recently remodeled First floor Restricted entry Large well lighted covered stone front porch Large partially fenced yard with nice lawn. Internet ready.
210 Raceday Center Dr #1403
210 Raceday Center Drive, Bristol, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1217 sqft
Luxury Raceday Condo! - Looking for a turn-key condo in the heart of Bristol? This 2 bedroom/2 bath luxury condo is situated right across the street from Bristol Motor Speedway, and features some breathtaking panoramic views of the mountains from
1019 Pennsylvania Avenue
1019 Pennsylvania Avenue, Bristol, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
935 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1019 Pennsylvania Avenue in Bristol. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Bristol
620 Cumberland Street
620 Cumberland Street, Bristol, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
991 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 620 Cumberland Street in Bristol. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Bristol
602 Oak Grove Road
602 Oak Grove Rd, Oak Grove, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
735 sqft
602 Oak Grove Road Available 06/15/20 Coming Soon! - House in Johnson City/Boones Creek, TN on 602 Oak Grove Road, offered exclusively by Property Listing & Rental Agency.
316 JONES LANE, UNIT 17
316 Jones Lane, Abingdon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
LOVELY APARTMENT LOCATED IN THE TOWN OF ABINGDON VIRGINIA, CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, THE INTERSTATE & OTHER AMENITIES. LARGE LIVING AREA, WITH PLENTY OF CABINET & COUNTER SPACE IN THE KITCHEN, AS WELL AS A PANTRY FOR EXTRA STORAGE NEEDS.
115 Beechnut St Unit E15 - 1
115 Beechnut St, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$875
1222 sqft
Nice 2 BR 1.5 BA Condo. Water, Trash & Lawn Care provided. Washer and Dryer Hook Ups. The property also includes use of pool and laundry facility on site. Fireplace is not usable. NO PETS $875 a month, $875 Security Deposit & $35 Application Fee.
347 Hwyt 91 - 2, Helen
347 West Elk Avenue, Elizabethton, TN
2 Bedrooms
$525
750 sqft
Convenient and cheap! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartments available now! Close to transportation, TN Tech, College and more! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartments available now.
142 Spears Avenue - 9
142 Spears Ave, Carter County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$495
750 sqft
Cute country property close to town. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Greenbelt, off-street parking, coin laundry.
306 South Watauga Avenue - 4
306 S Watauga Ave, Elizabethton, TN
2 Bedrooms
$495
600 sqft
Cute and Cozy! Walk to downtown Elizabethton! 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. Wood floors, up dated throughout! New dual pane windows.