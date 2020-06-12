10 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bristol, TN

Apartment List
1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
311 12th St Apt # 2
311 12th Street, Bristol, TN
2 Bedrooms
$650
The Stone House - Property Id: 154996 APARTMENT #2` Recently remodeled First floor Restricted entry Large well lighted covered stone front porch Large partially fenced yard with nice lawn. Internet ready.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
210 Raceday Center Dr #1403
210 Raceday Center Drive, Bristol, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1217 sqft
Luxury Raceday Condo! - Looking for a turn-key condo in the heart of Bristol? This 2 bedroom/2 bath luxury condo is situated right across the street from Bristol Motor Speedway, and features some breathtaking panoramic views of the mountains from

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1019 Pennsylvania Avenue
1019 Pennsylvania Avenue, Bristol, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
935 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1019 Pennsylvania Avenue in Bristol. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Bristol

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
620 Cumberland Street
620 Cumberland Street, Bristol, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
991 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 620 Cumberland Street in Bristol. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Bristol

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
602 Oak Grove Road
602 Oak Grove Rd, Oak Grove, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
735 sqft
602 Oak Grove Road Available 06/15/20 Coming Soon! - House in Johnson City/Boones Creek, TN on 602 Oak Grove Road, offered exclusively by Property Listing & Rental Agency.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
316 JONES LANE, UNIT 17
316 Jones Lane, Abingdon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
LOVELY APARTMENT LOCATED IN THE TOWN OF ABINGDON VIRGINIA, CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, THE INTERSTATE & OTHER AMENITIES. LARGE LIVING AREA, WITH PLENTY OF CABINET & COUNTER SPACE IN THE KITCHEN, AS WELL AS A PANTRY FOR EXTRA STORAGE NEEDS.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
115 Beechnut St Unit E15 - 1
115 Beechnut St, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$875
1222 sqft
Nice 2 BR 1.5 BA Condo. Water, Trash & Lawn Care provided. Washer and Dryer Hook Ups. The property also includes use of pool and laundry facility on site. Fireplace is not usable. NO PETS $875 a month, $875 Security Deposit & $35 Application Fee.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
347 Hwyt 91 - 2, Helen
347 West Elk Avenue, Elizabethton, TN
2 Bedrooms
$525
750 sqft
Convenient and cheap! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartments available now! Close to transportation, TN Tech, College and more! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartments available now.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
142 Spears Avenue - 9
142 Spears Ave, Carter County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$495
750 sqft
Cute country property close to town. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Greenbelt, off-street parking, coin laundry.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
306 South Watauga Avenue - 4
306 S Watauga Ave, Elizabethton, TN
2 Bedrooms
$495
600 sqft
Cute and Cozy! Walk to downtown Elizabethton! 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. Wood floors, up dated throughout! New dual pane windows.

