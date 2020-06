Amenities

These 3Â bedroom condo suites offer all the excitement of Bristol and Bristol Motor Speedway without ever having to worry about parking. These condo suites are approximately 800 feet from the entrance of BMS.These luxury condos feature::3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsEach bedroom is large and has its own bath attachedJacuzzi tubSleeps 6-8Separate dining roomDouble covered balconyFully equipped kitchenSleeper sofa (not available in all units)Breakfast barWalk-in ClosetsCeiling fansFitness CenterCommunity Pool and Hot tubWasher/Dryer in unitBalcony offering great views overlooking the Bristol Motor SpeedwayNO PETS ALLOWED