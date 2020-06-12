All apartments in Rapid Valley
1224 Pennington Street

1224 Pennington Street · (605) 519-8220
Location

1224 Pennington Street, Rapid Valley, SD 57703

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1224 Pennington Street · Avail. now

$1,245

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1332 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3Bdrm House with 1Stall Garage: Quiet Neighborhood - 12month Lease - Enjoy this 3 bedroom, 1 bath house located in a great location in Rapid Valley a short drive from Ellsworth AFB and East Middle School. Situated in a quiet neighborhood, this home is well-maintained with an attached garage and a spacious back yard.

Call or email with questions or to schedule a showing:

ACE Property Management
goACEpropertymanagement.com
605-787-0798

Applications subject to credit & background check, income verification, and rental references check.

Rent: $1245/month after Lease Discounts
Lease term: 12 months
Application Fee: $35/person
Refundable Security Deposit: $1245
Pet Policy: Sorry, no pets
Utilities: Tenant is responsible for utilities

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3844251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 Pennington Street have any available units?
1224 Pennington Street has a unit available for $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1224 Pennington Street currently offering any rent specials?
1224 Pennington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 Pennington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1224 Pennington Street is pet friendly.
Does 1224 Pennington Street offer parking?
Yes, 1224 Pennington Street does offer parking.
Does 1224 Pennington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1224 Pennington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 Pennington Street have a pool?
No, 1224 Pennington Street does not have a pool.
Does 1224 Pennington Street have accessible units?
No, 1224 Pennington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 Pennington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1224 Pennington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1224 Pennington Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1224 Pennington Street does not have units with air conditioning.
