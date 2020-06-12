1224 Pennington Street

Amenities
3Bdrm House with 1Stall Garage: Quiet Neighborhood - 12month Lease - Enjoy this 3 bedroom, 1 bath house located in a great location in Rapid Valley a short drive from Ellsworth AFB and East Middle School. Situated in a quiet neighborhood, this home is well-maintained with an attached garage and a spacious back yard.
Applications subject to credit & background check, income verification, and rental references check.
Rent: $1245/month after Lease Discounts
Lease term: 12 months
Application Fee: $35/person
Refundable Security Deposit: $1245
Pet Policy: Sorry, no pets
Utilities: Tenant is responsible for utilities
