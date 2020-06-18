2421 East Irwin Street

Amenities
The Missouri View Apartments feature spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom units with rents based on your annual gross income. Missouri View is located near area shopping, dining, the State Capitol, schools and more.
This particular unit is a two bedroom unit. The unit features a spacious kitchen with a large closet for coat and/or pantry storage. The living area is spacious with an area for a dining table & your furniture. The unit also has a spacious bedroom with a large closet and more storage in the hall area. Water, sewer and garbage is paid.
Missouri View also features a beautiful community room where residents like to gather. Residents also use the room for family gatherings.
*Great Location
*Close to Area Shopping, Dining, Schools & More
*Rent is Based on Your income
*Spacious 2 Bedrooms
*Spacious Living Area
*Lots of Closet and Storage Space Throughout the Unit
*Air Conditioning
*Community Room for Multi-Purpose Use
*Water, Sewer and Garbage is Paid
Please call 605-224-6690 to schedule a showing!!! We look forward to hearing from you!!
Rental Terms: Rent: $25, Security Deposit: $25, Available Now
