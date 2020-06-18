All apartments in Pierre
2421 East Irwin Street
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:33 PM

2421 East Irwin Street

2421 East Irwin Street · (605) 644-7282
Location

2421 East Irwin Street, Pierre, SD 57501

Price and availability

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
The Missouri View Apartments feature spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom units with rents based on your annual gross income. Missouri View is located near area shopping, dining, the State Capitol, schools and more.

This particular unit is a two bedroom unit. The unit features a spacious kitchen with a large closet for coat and/or pantry storage. The living area is spacious with an area for a dining table & your furniture. The unit also has a spacious bedroom with a large closet and more storage in the hall area. Water, sewer and garbage is paid.

Missouri View also features a beautiful community room where residents like to gather. Residents also use the room for family gatherings.

*Great Location
*Close to Area Shopping, Dining, Schools & More
*Rent is Based on Your income
*Spacious 2 Bedrooms
*Spacious Living Area
*Lots of Closet and Storage Space Throughout the Unit
*Air Conditioning
*Community Room for Multi-Purpose Use
*Water, Sewer and Garbage is Paid

Please call 605-224-6690 to schedule a showing!!! We look forward to hearing from you!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $25, Security Deposit: $25, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 East Irwin Street have any available units?
2421 East Irwin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pierre, SD.
Is 2421 East Irwin Street currently offering any rent specials?
2421 East Irwin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 East Irwin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2421 East Irwin Street is pet friendly.
Does 2421 East Irwin Street offer parking?
No, 2421 East Irwin Street does not offer parking.
Does 2421 East Irwin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2421 East Irwin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 East Irwin Street have a pool?
No, 2421 East Irwin Street does not have a pool.
Does 2421 East Irwin Street have accessible units?
No, 2421 East Irwin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 East Irwin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2421 East Irwin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2421 East Irwin Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2421 East Irwin Street has units with air conditioning.
