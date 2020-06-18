2421 East Irwin Street

Amenities

The Missouri View Apartments feature spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom units with rents based on your annual gross income. Missouri View is located near area shopping, dining, the State Capitol, schools and more.



This particular unit is a two bedroom unit. The unit features a spacious kitchen with a large closet for coat and/or pantry storage. The living area is spacious with an area for a dining table & your furniture. The unit also has a spacious bedroom with a large closet and more storage in the hall area. Water, sewer and garbage is paid.



Missouri View also features a beautiful community room where residents like to gather. Residents also use the room for family gatherings.



Please call 605-224-6690 to schedule a showing!!! We look forward to hearing from you!!



Rental Terms: Rent: $25, Security Deposit: $25, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.