Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:27 AM

2 Apartments for rent in Hughes County, SD

Old West Apartments
215 N Deadwood St, Fort Pierre, SD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$695
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
What a find! Old West Apartments offers both a traditional apartment community and a senior 62 apartment community! Both communities are located in Downtown Fort Pierre where you are just blocks away from the Missouri River, Bad River, Stanley High
Harrison Apartments
213 N Deadwood St, Fort Pierre, SD
2 Bedrooms
$670
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$800
1008 sqft
Nestled in quiet Pierre, South Dakota, Harrison Apartments offer awesome 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Hughes County?
Apartment Rentals in Hughes County start at $800/month.
What cities in or around Hughes County have apartments for rent?
Pierre, and Fort Pierre have apartments for rent.

