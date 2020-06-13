3 Apartments for rent in Pierre, SD

/
pierre
Apartments for rent in Pierre, SD
Highlands Ridge Apartments
2412 E 4th St, Pierre, SD
1 Bedroom
$850
573 sqft
2412 East Fourth Street - 212 Available 08/01/20 Discover your new apartment at Highlands Ridge Apartments - Located at 2412 E. 4th St.
Harrison Apartments
213 N Deadwood St, Fort Pierre, SD
2 Bedrooms
$670
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$800
1008 sqft
Nestled in quiet Pierre, South Dakota, Harrison Apartments offer awesome 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Old West Apartments
215 N Deadwood St, Fort Pierre, SD
1 Bedroom
$589
466 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
665 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$840
915 sqft
What a find! Old West Apartments offers both a traditional apartment community and a senior 62 apartment community! Both communities are located in Downtown Fort Pierre where you are just blocks away from the Missouri River, Bad River, Stanley High
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Pierre rentals listed on Apartment List is $850.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pierre from include Fort Pierre.