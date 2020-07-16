All apartments in Pennington County
34 Melano St
Last updated April 2 2020 at 10:25 PM

34 Melano St

34 Melano Street · (605) 343-7525
Location

34 Melano Street, Pennington County, SD 57701

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 34 Melano St · Avail. now

$1,495

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1740 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
**APPLICATION PENDING** 4 BEDROOM | 2 BATH | GARAGE | SPLIT LEVEL HOUSE - This 1,740 Sq. Ft., split level home was built in 2010 and is located North of Lowe's in Rapid City. The upper level features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, kitchen, living room and dining area. The lower level hosts the 3rd and 4th bedroom, full bathroom, family room and laundry. Other features of this home include a single stall garage, central air, and washer/dryer hookups.

This home is dog negotiable with a $500 pet deposit and $80 additional monthly rent for one dog or $100 extra monthly for two dogs.
All of our properties are SMOKE FREE!
Tenants are responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal.

To ensure accuracy view this listing on KPMs website at www.kahlerpm.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5562832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

