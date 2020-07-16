34 Melano St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

**APPLICATION PENDING** 4 BEDROOM | 2 BATH | GARAGE | SPLIT LEVEL HOUSE - This 1,740 Sq. Ft., split level home was built in 2010 and is located North of Lowe's in Rapid City. The upper level features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, kitchen, living room and dining area. The lower level hosts the 3rd and 4th bedroom, full bathroom, family room and laundry. Other features of this home include a single stall garage, central air, and washer/dryer hookups.



This home is dog negotiable with a $500 pet deposit and $80 additional monthly rent for one dog or $100 extra monthly for two dogs.

All of our properties are SMOKE FREE!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal.



To ensure accuracy view this listing on KPMs website at www.kahlerpm.com.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5562832)