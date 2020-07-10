Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:42 PM

6 Apartments for rent in Box Elder, SD with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 8 at 09:32pm
11 Units Available
Homestead Garden
4801 Homestead St, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1332 sqft
Homestead Garden Apartments offers spacious, comfortable living at a competitive price.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
407 E Madison St
407 East Madison Street, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$825
800 sqft
2 Bedroom House for Rent - Very cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom HOUSE for rent. Fenced yard, shed, new paint. Washer and Dryer in unit, No smoking, Pets welcome with references and deposit. $825 rent + deposit and utilities.
Results within 10 miles of Box Elder
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 08:29pm
4 Units Available
Alps Park
1800 Shaver St, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,110
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful community located in Rapid City. Impressive views of the Black Hills and slopes. On-site amenities include fitness center, community room and sauna. Balconies or patios, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 8 at 09:33pm
5 Units Available
Silver Springs
501 City Springs Road, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$930
880 sqft
Silver Spring Condominiums, located in one of the premier areas of Rapid City, is a modern living area on the edge of nature. Each unit is carpeted, outfitted with neutral classic decor and comes with stacked washer & dryer and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Pines at Rapid City
4924 Shelby Ave., Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,050
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pines at Rapid is a new 124-apartment community located in the "Gateway to the Black Hills" in Rapid City, South Dakota.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4616 Chalkstone #J
4616 Chalkstone Drive, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$875
1025 sqft
Affordable Condo Available June 2020 - This 2 bed, 2 bath condo offers one level main floor maintenance free living and represents a great value in our market. The master suite includes a walk-in closet and master bath with linen closet.

