3 bedroom apartments
21 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Box Elder, SD
1227 Kodiak Dr
1227 Kodiak Dr, Box Elder, SD
1227 Kodiak Dr Available 08/01/20 Newer Home for Rent - This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 car garage home built in 2018 can be called your home as soon as August 1st.
304 Grandeur Lane
304 Grandeur Lane, Box Elder, SD
304 Grandeur Lane Available 08/01/20 Available August 2020 - This updated 4 bedroom 2 bath home boasts tons of updates and new fixtures. The owners have recently painted and installed new lighting fixtures throughout.
357 Big Badger Dr.
357 Big Badger Drive, Box Elder, SD
357 Big Badger Dr. Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom Home for Rent - 4 Bedroom, 3 full bathroom and oversize 2 car garage. The upper floor has an open floor plan, with a stone gas fireplace in the living room .
302 Bear Tooth Dr
302 Bear Tooth Drive, Box Elder, SD
Large 5bedroom, 2Bath Split Level Home - Large 5Bed/2Ba Split-Level in new Cheyenne Pass subdivision! Take advantage of this home's great layout by walking directly inside from a massive 3 car garage, into an open-concept layout with a sliding glass
Homestead Garden
4801 Homestead St, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1332 sqft
Homestead Garden Apartments offers spacious, comfortable living at a competitive price.
1502 Brentwood St
1502 Brentwood Street, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1760 sqft
1502 Brentwood St Available 07/10/20 3 BEDROOM | 1 BATH | FENCED YARD | NORTH RAPID CITY - Spacious ranch style home on the north side of Rapid City that features 3 bedrooms and 1 bath, private fenced back yard, and gas heat.
2577 Leola Ln
2577 Leola Lane, Rapid Valley, SD
2577 Leola Ln Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home for Rent in the Valley - Big split foyer 4 bed, 3 bath, 2 car garage home for rent . Located in Rapid Valley close to elementary school.
1224 Pennington Street
1224 Pennington Street, Rapid Valley, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1332 sqft
3Bdrm House with 1Stall Garage: Quiet Neighborhood - 12month Lease - Enjoy this 3 bedroom, 1 bath house located in a great location in Rapid Valley a short drive from Ellsworth AFB and East Middle School.
625 Fairmont Place
625 Fairmont Place, Rapid City, SD
Great 4Bdrm, 2Bath House - Close to the Hospital - This four (4) bedroom, two (2) bath house is clean and in excellent condition! With an upstairs living room, dining area, downstairs family room, laundry room, & storage area, there is plenty of
2119 Rena
2119 Rena Pl, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available May 2019 - Looking for a nice house in a quite neighborhood? This 3 bedroom house is nestled in the south side of Rapid City near parks, schools, shopping, and downtown.
2218 Hoefer Ave
2218 Hoefer Avenue, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
One Level Living - 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, living room and a family room all on one level. One car garage with a big fenced back yard. Hardwood floors, separate laundry room and a cute covered porch in front. Close to Robbinsdale Schools and Park.
34 Melano St
34 Melano Street, Pennington County, SD
**APPLICATION PENDING** 4 BEDROOM | 2 BATH | GARAGE | SPLIT LEVEL HOUSE - This 1,740 Sq. Ft., split level home was built in 2010 and is located North of Lowe's in Rapid City.
Canyon Lake
3741 Canyon Lake Dr, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$855
925 sqft
Canyon Lake Apartments are one of Rapid City's premier apartment communities. Our industry-leading amenities will help you settle in easily.
Alps Park
1800 Shaver St, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1340 sqft
Beautiful community located in Rapid City. Impressive views of the Black Hills and slopes. On-site amenities include fitness center, community room and sauna. Balconies or patios, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers.
Pines at Rapid City
4924 Shelby Ave., Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1328 sqft
Pines at Rapid is a new 124-apartment community located in the "Gateway to the Black Hills" in Rapid City, South Dakota.
103 E Texas St
103 East Texas Street, Rapid City, SD
4 BEDROOM | 2 BATH | ATTACHED GARAGE | 2 Year Lease | SOUTH RAPID CITY - Take a look at this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home Kahler Property Management has to offer.
3930 Park Dr
3930 Park Drive, Rapid City, SD
**APPLICATION PENDING** 4 BEDROOM | 3 BATH | TOWNHOME | GARAGE | WEST SIDE - Kahler Property Management is offering this spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath split level townhome located on the west side of Rapid City.
3510 Maple Ave
3510 Maple Avenue, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
3510 Maple Ave Available 07/15/20 Southside Home Available - This quiet southside home is perfect for any rental. Featuring three bedrooms, one bath, a nice sized kitchen, one stall garage and a large fenced yard you are sure to love this gem.
420 Columbus St.
420 Columbus Street, Rapid City, SD
420 Columbus St. Available 08/01/20 Available Summer 2020 - Spacious floor plan that is conveniently located close to the downtown area. Tenants pay gas and electric; water, sewer and garbage are provided.
3934 Park Dr
3934 Park Drive, Rapid City, SD
3934 Park Dr Available 06/21/20 4 BEDROOM | 3 BATH | TOWNHOME | GARAGE | WEST SIDE - Kahler Property Management is offering this spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath split level townhome located on the west side of Rapid City.
2428 Holiday Ln
2428 Holiday Lane, Rapid City, SD
Beautiful 4 Bed, 2.