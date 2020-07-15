32 Apartments for rent in Red Hill, SC with gyms

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Coastal Club Student Living
630 South Carolina Highway 544, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$599
1089 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$499
1577 sqft
Meet Coastal Club - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Coastal Club features luxury two and four-bedroom off-campus student apartments for rent in Conway, SC, just steps from Coastal Carolina University.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
326 Kiskadee Loop
326 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1525 sqft
This 3-bedroom, 3-bath interior town house is located in the Kiskadee Parke subdivision! The kitchen with a pantry overlooks the living area. The spacious master suite features vaulted ceilings.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
322 Kiskadee Loop
322 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1625 sqft
More pictures COMING SOON! This beautiful and spacious end-unit townhome in Kiskadee Parke offers a great floor plan! The home features 3 bedrooms with the master suite on the first floor, 2.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
302 Kiskadee Loop
302 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
More pictures COMING SOON! This beautiful 2-bedroom, 2-bath 2nd floor condo is furnished! This home includes a spacious living room and dining area. Community amenities include a pool, tennis courts, basketball courts and a weight room.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
348 Kiskadee Loop
348 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
More pictures COMING SOON! This spacious, 3-bedroom, 3-bath townhome in Kiskadee Parke comes fully furnished! The screened porch offers a relaxing view and a convienent outside storage closet. Water and trash service are included.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
336 Kiskadee Loop
336 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
MORE PICTURES COMING SOON! This fantastic condo in Kiskadee Parke is unfurnished and waiting for your decorative touch! This 2-bedroom, 2-bath unit is located on the 3rd floor, and includes a bright kitchen with all major appliances and a breakfast
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
15 Units Available
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest
2118 Silvercrest Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Living here you will have first-class amenities including fitness facility, resident clubhouse, and luminous swimming pool with large sundeck.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 06:38 PM
8 Units Available
Palmetto Pointe
3919 Carnegie Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located a short drive from restaurants and entertainment and about a 10-minute drive to the beach. This pet-friendly community offers high ceilings, plush carpeting, and a natural wood-burning fireplace. On-site fireside lounge.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
26 Units Available
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Latitude @ the Commons, luxury apartment living in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
8 Units Available
Flintlake Apartments
650 W Flintlake Ct, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,251
1508 sqft
Newly revamped homes with stainless steel appliances in kitchens, plank flooring and rich cabinetry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and two swimming pools. Minutes away from Myrtle Beach.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
2259 Beauclair Court
2259 Beauclair Court, Horry County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1675 sqft
2259 Beauclair Court Available 09/01/20 Newly renovated in Berkshire Forest! - Enjoy the good life in this popular Carolina Forest community! The awesome amenities provide recreation for residents of all ages. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
724 Devon Estate Ave
724 Devon Estate Avenue, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2200 sqft
Gorgeous model home for rent! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths on main level, with HUGE bonus room upstairs. Beautiful bright and open floor plan with custom drapes. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Forestbrook
4207 Livorn Loop
4207 Livorn Loop, Forestbrook, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1736 sqft
Immaculate 3br/2ba home with attached garage located in the resort style community of Tuscany. Bright, open living/dining area with gorgeous hardwood flooring.

1 of 48

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
5000 Wavering Place Loop
5000 Wavering Place Loop, Horry County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2721 sqft
Beautiful New Construction in The Parks! - Situated on a large corner lot, this home offers 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, wonderful pond views and spacious floor plan.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
3923 Gladiola Ct. #303
3923 Gladiola Ct, Socastee, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
Azalea Lakes - Spacious 2 bedrooms 2 bath Open Floor with Vaulted Ceilings. Many upgrades, stainless steel appliances, Dark hardwood floors, and Granite counters. Screen Porch overlooking the pond.

1 of 35

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
3935 Gladiola Ct.
3935 Gladiola Ct, Socastee, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1075 sqft
Just off the Bypass near South Strand Hospital is the private luxury condo community of Azalea Lakes. Relax and enjoy the views from the rear porch and kitchen window/front porch of the tropically landscaped grounds and fountained lakes.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
3943 GLADIOLA COURT #302 - AZALEA LAKES
3943 Gladiola Ct, Socastee, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3943 GLADIOLA COURT #302 - AZALEA LAKES Available 07/17/20 3rd Floor unit Azalea Lakes - Great location for this 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath 3rd floor condo.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Forestbrook
4213 Livorn Loop
4213 Livorn Loop, Forestbrook, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3280 sqft
4213 Livorn Loop Available 08/01/20 Large Home in Tuscany at Carolina Forest! - This spacious home offers 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, has over 3000 square feet and is located in the popular Tuscany community of Carolina Forest.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
3133 Bramble Glen Dr.
3133 Bramble Glen Drive, Horry County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,150
3320 sqft
- (RLNE5899231)

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
731 Salerno Circle B
731 Salerno Circle, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1850 sqft
Unit B Available 09/12/20 3br 2ba condo - Property Id: 18060 Beautiful New Garden Home in Bella Vita. 1.5 car garage w/ extra work space, craftsman exterior, single level for easy living.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
36 Units Available
Mosby Carolina Forest
915 Brentmoor Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1405 sqft
Mosby Carolina Forest features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom brand new Myrtle Beach apartments.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
20 Units Available
Vinings at Carolina Bays
501 Hinson Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently revamped units with granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with concierge service, swimming pool and fitness center. Located close to Myrtle Beach State Park.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
9 Units Available
Seaside Grove at Carolina Forest
101 Augusta Plantation Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1229 sqft
With convenient access to beaches and entertainment, designer features, resort-style pool, walking trails, resident clubhouse, and choice of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, Seaside Grove is your peaceful retreat in Myrtle Beach.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 06:03 PM
$
21 Units Available
Alta Surf
101 Breakers Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$970
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1115 sqft
Minutes from the beach and close to Barefoot Landing and Broadway at the Beach, this community features a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments boast laundry connections, detached garages and built-in desks.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Red Hill, SC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Red Hill renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

