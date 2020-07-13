Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit 24hr gym pool bbq/grill tennis court volleyball court yoga parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance internet access

Welcome home to Ashley River, the finest apartment community in Charleston, South Carolina . Our warm and inviting community is nestled in a residential neighborhood in the popular West Ashley area. We are centrally located to shopping, restaurants, recreation, and more! Not too far from Ashley River, you will find area attractions like Historic Downtown Charleston, Citadel Mall, Folly Beach and Avondale Shopping Center.



Choose from one of our spacious one or two bedrooms which feature upgrades such as stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, ebony fusion countertops, brushed nickel fixtures, crescent shower rods and so much more. COMING SOON! You will enjoy our lavish, meticulous landscaping featuring century-old oaks, hammock park with firepit, a refreshing resort-style swimming pool, state of the art fitness center, tennis and volleyball courts, a fully equipped business center, and more!



