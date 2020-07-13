All apartments in Charleston
Ashley River
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:56 PM

Ashley River

1850 Ashley Crossing Ln · (803) 232-7436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1850 Ashley Crossing Ln, Charleston, SC 29414

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01C · Avail. Oct 9

$1,092

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 11D · Avail. Aug 23

$1,117

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 19A · Avail. Sep 27

$1,192

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17B · Avail. Sep 1

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit 12E · Avail. Aug 12

$1,323

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 04F · Avail. Aug 23

$1,323

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ashley River.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
yoga
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
internet access
Welcome home to Ashley River, the finest apartment community in Charleston, South Carolina . Our warm and inviting community is nestled in a residential neighborhood in the popular West Ashley area. We are centrally located to shopping, restaurants, recreation, and more! Not too far from Ashley River, you will find area attractions like Historic Downtown Charleston, Citadel Mall, Folly Beach and Avondale Shopping Center.

Choose from one of our spacious one or two bedrooms which feature upgrades such as stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, ebony fusion countertops, brushed nickel fixtures, crescent shower rods and so much more. COMING SOON! You will enjoy our lavish, meticulous landscaping featuring century-old oaks, hammock park with firepit, a refreshing resort-style swimming pool, state of the art fitness center, tennis and volleyball courts, a fully equipped business center, and more!

Tour our photo gallery or call us to schedule your personal tour and let us show you why

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350 (1 pet), $500 (2 pets)
limit: 2
rent: $15/month
restrictions: No breed/weight restrictions! Contact the leasing office for more details.
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ashley River have any available units?
Ashley River has 10 units available starting at $1,092 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Ashley River have?
Some of Ashley River's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ashley River currently offering any rent specials?
Ashley River is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ashley River pet-friendly?
Yes, Ashley River is pet friendly.
Does Ashley River offer parking?
Yes, Ashley River offers parking.
Does Ashley River have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ashley River offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ashley River have a pool?
Yes, Ashley River has a pool.
Does Ashley River have accessible units?
Yes, Ashley River has accessible units.
Does Ashley River have units with dishwashers?
No, Ashley River does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Ashley River have units with air conditioning?
No, Ashley River does not have units with air conditioning.
