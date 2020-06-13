Apartment List
13 Apartments for rent in Wrightsville, PA with balcony

Wrightsville
7 Units Available
Cool Creek Manor
37 Travis Circle, Wrightsville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
1350 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! Cool Creek Manor is located just minutes off of Route 30 in the quiet community of Wrightsville! Just a short drive to York or Lancaster, Cool Creek offers the ideal location for commuters.
Results within 5 miles of Wrightsville

1 Unit Available
221 Vinegar Ferry Rd
221 Vinegar Ferry Road, Lancaster County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
846 sqft
Available June 1st come see this cozy home in Lancaster's Donegal S.D.! Enjoy relaxing moments on the large flagstone porch or the rear paver patio. Rustic reclaimed wooden floors adds charm appeal to the family room and office.

Columbia
1 Unit Available
223 LAWRENCE STREET
223 Lawrence Street, Columbia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1035 sqft
Move right into this low cost, high quality detached single family home in Columbia! Brand new flooring (LVP and carpet), new economical gas furnace, fresh paint, updated bathrooms and kitchen, TWO off-street parking spots and a deck in the back for

Columbia
1 Unit Available
260 Locust Street - Commercial Front
260 Locust Street, Columbia, PA
Studio
$600
300 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**ENTREPRENEURS**AVAILABLE NOW!!! Commercial Storefront RETAIL/OFFICE SPACE SCHEDULE showings at https://www.fetchhomemanagement.com/available-rentals/ *Must submit copy of ID $600/MO. $600 Security Deposit.
Results within 10 miles of Wrightsville
5 Units Available
Cherryhill Villas
426 Estelle Dr, Lancaster, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$959
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
Offering 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans, these beautiful units are conveniently located and packed with amenities like new carpets, full kitchens, washers and dryers, and ample natural light.
18 Units Available
Lion's Gate Townhomes
101 N Cheviot Way, Red Lion, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1826 sqft
2-3 bedroom townhomes in quiet neighborhood near Freysville Road. In-unit laundry, breakfast bar, pantry and air conditioning. Private garage parking. Community has picnic area and tennis court.

1 Unit Available
3480 HORIZON DRIVE
3480 Horizon Drive, Lancaster County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1024 sqft
Charming contemporary split-level semi available for lease. Convenient to Route 30. Exposed brick walls, newer wood laminate flooring and lots of windows.

1 Unit Available
1535 Crawford Rd
1535 Sam's Road, York County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
Single Family Home - This Old Farm Style home is located in Chanceford Township. Surrounded by planted fields this home offers seclusion.

1 Unit Available
106 TREETOPS DRIVE
106 Treetops Drive, Lancaster County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1440 sqft
106 TREETOPS DRIVE, LANCASTER - 2-Bedroom, 2.5-Bath Townhome available in East Hempfield. Special features include a deck, fireplace, and garage. The Tenant is responsible for all utilities. The heat source is an electric heat pump.

Red Lion
1 Unit Available
830 Lantern Ct.
830 Lantern Court, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
DALLASTOWN SCHOOL DISTRICT! NEW CONSTRUCTION! - NEW CONSTRUCTION! Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo! Features open floor plan and eat in kitchen! Central air! 1 car garage! Nice deck! Lawn care and snow removal included.

1 Unit Available
9009 ELIZABETHTOWN ROAD
9009 Elizabethtown Road, Lancaster County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
9009 ELIZABETHTOWN ROAD Available 07/11/20 9009 ELIZABETHTOWN ROAD, ELIZABETHTOWN - Welcome Home! Come see & enjoy this Semi-Detached Single Home located in Elizabethtown.

1 Unit Available
12 Randolph Dr
12 Randolph Drive, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2060 sqft
Available 06/20/20 Beautiful ranch style home, located in a quiet community with paved walking trails.

1 Unit Available
290 Azalea Drive Laurel Vistas
290 Azalea Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1503 sqft
FAMILY HOME LEASE IN WINDSOR, PA - Come home to Laurel Vistas in York County and enjoy the stunning views of rolling hills. Although a perfect home for seniors, this home is open to persons of all age groups and we are Pet Friendly.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Wrightsville, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Wrightsville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

