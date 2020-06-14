Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

191 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Wilkinsburg, PA

Finding an apartment in Wilkinsburg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kelly West
1 Unit Available
549 South Trenton Avenue
549 South Trenton Avenue, Wilkinsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Trenton Square Townhomes - 549 549 South Trenton Avenue Available 07/04/20 Beautifully Renovated 3BR Townhouse w/Garage & Central Air (Regent Square) - Renovated 3BR townhouse in Regent Square.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Franklin
1 Unit Available
600 Ross Ave Unit #1
600 Ross Ave, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Apartment in the Heart of Wilkinsburg!!! Completely Furnished directly across the street from the Pennsylvania Train Station! Former office space converted into luxury apartment! Property Highlights: - Fully

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Beacon Hill
1 Unit Available
7524 Penn Bridge Court
7524 Penn Bridge Court, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
Choose white or espresso kitchen cabinets for this renovated apartment! See the model unit on our website for more pictures of what this will look like when completed.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Beacon Hill
1 Unit Available
7264 Beacon Hill Drive
7264 Beacon Hill Drive, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1259 sqft
Choose white or espresso kitchen cabinets for this renovated apartment! See the model unit on our website for more pictures of what this will look like when completed.
1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Braddock Hills - Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
702 Cascade Rd
702 Cascade Road, Forest Hills, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available 07/01/20 Available for July 1, 2020 Move in. *** PLEASE NOTE - WE DO NOT ACCEPT PHONE CALLS FOR SCHEDULING APPOINTMENTS. ALL APPOINTMENTS MUST BE SCHEDULED VIA EMAIL *** 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7024 Blackhawk St
7024 Blackhawk Street, Swissvale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
Updated 3BR/1 Bath in Swisshelm Park/Swissvale! Convenient location nestled between Frick Park and Edgewood! Property Highlights: - New paint throughout -Hardwood floors - Renovated kitchen & bathroom -Separate living room & dining room -Great

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Point Breeze
1 Unit Available
319 South Lang Avenue Unit 2
319 South Lang Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
This 2BR/ 1 Bath is located in Point Breeze. Enjoy convenient access to Oakland's hospitals and universities, Shadyside shops and restaurants, Bakery Square, East Liberty & Public Transportation.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
641 Penny Dr
641 Penny Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1199 sqft
Newly renovated 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath Cape Cod style home coming soon in Monroeville. Lovely hardwood floors throughout. Bedrooms are large and located on second floor. Beautifully renovated kitchen and updated bathrooms.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
405 Penn Vista Dr
405 Penn Vista Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1265 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath home. Great charm and functional layout. New appliances along with other new finishes. Nice big finished game room! Off street parking. Contact us today to find out more about this beautiful home.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2208 Hawthorne Avenue
2208 Hawthorne Avenue, Swissvale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
Very Large Rooms. Three Stories + Finished Basement in Swissvale. - Very Large Rooms. Three Stories + Finished Basement in Swissvale. Bedrooms are spacious in this unit. Two bedrooms and full bath on the second floor.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
27 McKelvey
27 Mckelvey Avenue, Edgewood, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
SPACIOUS 2nd FLOOR Apartment with GARAGE - Property Id: 234988 CARPET IS PULLED AND HARDWOOD BEING REFINISHED! IN THIS DARLING 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH WITH GARAGE + BASEMENT.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Regent Square
1 Unit Available
143 Race St
143 Race Street, Edgewood, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Available Now - This amazing 2 Bedroom/1 Bath second-floor apartment sits right down the street from Koenig field in Edgewood.

1 of 13

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
Verona
1 Unit Available
7930 Thon Dr,
7930 Thon Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1572 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed/1.
1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:26am
Shadyside
12 Units Available
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,504
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,823
1264 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:26am
38 Units Available
The Flats at Fox Hill
1120 Fox Hill Dr, Monroeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$735
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1233 sqft
Welcome home to The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments, located in Monroeville, Pennsylvania! The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments offers relaxing and inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with many great amenities including a refreshing
1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
East Liberty
12 Units Available
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,537
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly homes with keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a fitness center, 24/7 maintenance, and covered parking. Located in the revamped East Liberty neighborhood.
1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Munhall
10 Units Available
The Waterfront
611 East Waterfront Drive, Munhall, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,139
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,183
1515 sqft
Waterfront location with beautiful views and access to the Waterfront shopping districts. Spacious floor plans, washer/dryer in unit and luxurious finishes like crown molding and high ceilings.
1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Liberty
11 Units Available
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,670
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1077 sqft
At the crossroads of East Liberty and Shadyside rises Coda on Centre.
1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
1500 Eagle Ridge Dr, Monroeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1003 sqft
Spacious apartments with cathedral ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and oversized wood decks or patios in a private wooded setting convenient to I-376. Property offers two lighted tennis courts and twin heated swimming pools with a waterfall.
1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Shadyside
20 Units Available
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,370
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1118 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Liberty
4 Units Available
The Penn at Walnut on Highland
111 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,413
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1278 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit washers, private balconies, and gourmet kitchens. Residents have access to a fully equipped fitness center, bike storage, and a business center, among other amenities. Located in East Liberty.
1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Squirrel Hill South
11 Units Available
Gateway at Summerset
1876 Parkview Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,566
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1155 sqft
At The Gateway at Summerset you can escape the hustle and bustle of the city without ever leaving Pittsburgh.
1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Shadyside
9 Units Available
Bakery Living Blue
6454 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,370
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
996 sqft
Stone's throw from Bakery Square, these homes feature in-unit laundry, keyless entry, and gourmet kitchens, among other modern amenities. Common amenities include a business center and bike storage.
1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Squirrel Hill South
9 Units Available
Walnut Towers at Frick Park
7070 Forward Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1068 sqft
Near Frick Park and public transportation. This community is also minutes from the university. On-site amenities include a fitness center, lounge area, and a pet-friendly space. Short-term leasing available. Non-smoking community.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Wilkinsburg, PA

Finding an apartment in Wilkinsburg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

