7247 Beacon Hill Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool internet access

Choose white or espresso kitchen cabinets for this renovated apartment! See the model unit on our website for more pictures of what this will look like when completed.

This third floor apartment features a private balcony with large sliding glass doors, a master suite with bathroom attached, and abundant storage space throughout. Your modern kitchen is open to the living room and dining room with everything you need including a dishwasher, built-in microwave, garbage disposal, generous pantry containing a washer & dryer, and a breakfast bar. Receive guests into your welcoming foyer with the push of a button using a convenient intercom door-lock system. Landlord pays water, sewage, and trash disposal. Tenant pays gas and electric. Certain floor plans may have different amenities depending on how recently they have been renovated. Apartment Amenities - Two bedroom/two bath apartment - Private balcony - In unit laundry - Fully equipped kitchen with granite, custom cabinets, and stainless appliances - Large foyer with guest closet - Blinds on all windows - Ceiling Fans - Track lighting - Wood floors and ceramic throughout - Large closets - Individually controlled heating & central air conditioning - Intercom door-lock system - High speed Internet/cable access available - Over 1,250 sq. ft.

Welcome to a charming community loaded with loads of green space, shady trees, walk-able rolling sidewalks, and manicured lawns. Here are some of the amenities that make Beacon Hill Great! - Over 1250 square feet of space with an open floor plan. Apartment Amenities - Two bedroom/two bath apartments - Private balcony or patio with direct access to a grassy area - Private full-sized laundries in each unit - Fully equipped kitchen with top tier granite, custom cabinets, and stainless appliances - Large foyer with guest closet - Blinds on all windows - Ceiling Fans - Track lighting - Wood floors and ceramic throughout - Large closets - Individually controlled heating & central air conditioning - Intercom door-lock system - Party room available for booking that special event exclusively for Beacon Hill residents - Bus stop is conveniently located directly in front of the development, and the express busway is less than 2 miles away - The shops and offices at Bakery Square are a short drive down Penn avenue - No need to wait through tunnel traffic - Lower income tax than the city.

Certain floor plans may have different amenities depending on how recently they have been renovated.