600 Hampton Ave

1 BR / 1 Bath Apartment in Wilkinsburg!



On the busline to Downtown and 3 miles from Oakland CMU/Pitt, a great location. Close to Frick Park, with access to biking and hiking trails. Just out of city of Pittsburgh, No city tax!



Property Highlights:



- Hardwood Floors, Crown Molding, Built-In wooden bookcase and cabinets.

- Very Spacious, kitchen pantry and separate storage room in the basement.

- Rent includes water, sewage, trash, and heat.

- Basement laundry.

- Backyard.

- Very quiet and peaceful.

- All Apartments are non-smoking.

- Large Living room.

- Large Dining room.

- Huge windows on three sides.

- Free street parking.



Dimensions:

- Sunroom area / entrance: 5'4'' x 10'8''

- Dining Room: 14'2'' x 12'

- Living Room: 13'4'' x 15'10''

- (Fireplace that cuts into living room: 5'1'' x 1'1'')

- Kitchen: 10'4'' x 8'11''

- Bedroom: 10'4'' x 14'7''



No Dogs Allowed



