600 Hampton Ave

Amenities
1 BR / 1 Bath Apartment in Wilkinsburg!
On the busline to Downtown and 3 miles from Oakland CMU/Pitt, a great location. Close to Frick Park, with access to biking and hiking trails. Just out of city of Pittsburgh, No city tax!
Property Highlights:
- Hardwood Floors, Crown Molding, Built-In wooden bookcase and cabinets.
- Very Spacious, kitchen pantry and separate storage room in the basement.
- Rent includes water, sewage, trash, and heat.
- Basement laundry.
- Backyard.
- Very quiet and peaceful.
- All Apartments are non-smoking.
- Large Living room.
- Large Dining room.
- Huge windows on three sides.
- Free street parking.
Dimensions:
- Sunroom area / entrance: 5'4'' x 10'8''
- Dining Room: 14'2'' x 12'
- Living Room: 13'4'' x 15'10''
- (Fireplace that cuts into living room: 5'1'' x 1'1'')
- Kitchen: 10'4'' x 8'11''
- Bedroom: 10'4'' x 14'7''
No Dogs Allowed
