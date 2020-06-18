Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Trenton Square Townhomes - 549 549 South Trenton Avenue Available 07/04/20 Beautifully Renovated 3BR Townhouse w/Garage & Central Air (Regent Square) - • Renovated 3BR townhouse in Regent Square.



PLEASE NOTE:

In an effort to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, we have temporarily stopped conducting in-person tours of our available apartments. This does NOT mean that we will turn you away if you are interested in one of our apartments. It just means we need to help you find your great new home through different methods. Email us! We have just the place you’re looking for!



• Spacious kitchen with dishwasher. Tons of counter top and cabinet space! Electric appliances.

• Wall-to-wall carpeting in bedrooms, Pergo wood floors in the living areas.

• 1.5 baths. Powder room on 1st floor. Full bath on 2nd.

• Rear balcony and small front porch.

• Tenant pays all utilities: gas (heat,) water & sewage, and trash.

• Integral heated garage and rear parking pad. Additional parking available on the front street.

• Laundry hookups and large storage area in basement.

• Cat-friendly with $10/month non-refundable Cat Privilege Fee and refundable (assuming no damage caused) $200 Pet Deposit.

• Small Dog -friendly (under 20 lbs) with $20/month non-refundable Dog Privilege Fee and refundable (assuming no damage caused) $400 Pet Deposit

• Please email us for more details! inquiry at steiner-realty dot com.



(RLNE3785667)