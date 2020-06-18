All apartments in Wilkinsburg
549 South Trenton Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

549 South Trenton Avenue

549 South Trenton Avenue · (412) 242-0273
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

549 South Trenton Avenue, Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
Kelly West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Trenton Square Townhomes - 549 549 South Trenton Avenue · Avail. Jul 4

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Trenton Square Townhomes - 549 549 South Trenton Avenue Available 07/04/20 Beautifully Renovated 3BR Townhouse w/Garage & Central Air (Regent Square) - • Renovated 3BR townhouse in Regent Square.

PLEASE NOTE:
In an effort to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, we have temporarily stopped conducting in-person tours of our available apartments. This does NOT mean that we will turn you away if you are interested in one of our apartments. It just means we need to help you find your great new home through different methods. Email us! We have just the place you’re looking for!

• Spacious kitchen with dishwasher. Tons of counter top and cabinet space! Electric appliances.
• Wall-to-wall carpeting in bedrooms, Pergo wood floors in the living areas.
• 1.5 baths. Powder room on 1st floor. Full bath on 2nd.
• Rear balcony and small front porch.
• Tenant pays all utilities: gas (heat,) water & sewage, and trash.
• Integral heated garage and rear parking pad. Additional parking available on the front street.
• Laundry hookups and large storage area in basement.
• Cat-friendly with $10/month non-refundable Cat Privilege Fee and refundable (assuming no damage caused) $200 Pet Deposit.
• Small Dog -friendly (under 20 lbs) with $20/month non-refundable Dog Privilege Fee and refundable (assuming no damage caused) $400 Pet Deposit
• Please email us for more details! inquiry at steiner-realty dot com.

(RLNE3785667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 549 South Trenton Avenue have any available units?
549 South Trenton Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 549 South Trenton Avenue have?
Some of 549 South Trenton Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 549 South Trenton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
549 South Trenton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 549 South Trenton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 549 South Trenton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 549 South Trenton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 549 South Trenton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 549 South Trenton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 549 South Trenton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 549 South Trenton Avenue have a pool?
No, 549 South Trenton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 549 South Trenton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 549 South Trenton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 549 South Trenton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 549 South Trenton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 549 South Trenton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 549 South Trenton Avenue has units with air conditioning.
